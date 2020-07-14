Angelina Pivarnick confirms return to Jersey Shore Family Vacation despite wedding drama

Despite the recent drama, Angelina Pivarnick has revealed on Instagram that she will be returning to Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

One fan asked Angelina if she was returning to the show and said it was ‘boring’ without her. Angelina responded, “Yes, I am.”

Fans speculated that Angelina may not return after the wedding and social media drama. Angelina was not always well-liked by the rest of the cast since the beginning of her appearance on Jersey Shore.

Angelina got “roasted” during a wedding speech

Angelina’s recently got married to Chris Larangeira. Deena Nicole Cortese, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi were all Angelina’s bridesmaids.

The girls decided to “roast” Angelina with jokes during their speech. Angelina and many other wedding guests did not find it funny.

In fact, many guests booed the Jersey Shore girls. Angelina reportedly exclaimed, “That was so f–ked up!” and left the room.

After the wedding drama, the women have begun to fight on social media.

Deena said, “For months, myself, Jenni and Nicole were getting threats and her knowing how bad it was for us she continued to play the victim and make us look [like] terrible to people … and after seeing the episode and seeing her true colors … I can care less if I ever see her again in my life.”

Angelina responded, “I’ve been getting death threats since 2009 And I still get them to this day. I can’t control what people write to you or what they write to me. You are always going to have trolls commenting and saying stupid s–t. Don’t blame [me] for other people’s actions.”

Angelina is involved in drama with other cast members on Twitter

Vinny Guadagnino also joined the drama by tweeting, “OMG, Angelina. Shut up … I liked it better when your Twitter was deleted.”

She responded, “It was NEVER deleted, sweetie pie. Just do yourself a favor and learn how to talk to the QUEEN of Staten Island!!! [You] are a peasant, and I am your ruler. Get that straight, and we shall be good. Whoever messes [wit] the queen shall face consequences.”

Yikes! If the Jersey Shore cast members are this at odds on Twitter, I can’t imagine how they will be on television. Fans will just have to wait to see what happens.

However, it sounds like Angelina will definitely make an appearance on Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is on hiatus at MTV.