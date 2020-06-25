Jersey Shore: Family Vacation recently concluded Season 3. The finale was a ratings hit that reportedly brought the show its highest ratings in two years.

The final episode of the season showed the conclusion of Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding to Chris Larangeira. The wedding was widely anticipated by fans who knew that there was some serious drama regarding the speech that Deena, Snooki, and JWoww delivered.

The wedding drama, it seems, was good for the network, and news broke today that MTV has renewed the show for a fourth season.

Stars react to the announcement

As news that the show was renewed broke, Jersey Shore stars took to Twitter to react.

“Thank You All For Watching We Doing It Again For You All!!! #JSFamilyVacation,” tweeted Pauly D, who also stars on Double Shot at Love and Revenge Prank, which premieres tonight.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino also chimed in, saying, “We have a great situation.”

One cast member, however, is almost certainly not returning. Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi has said for months that she wouldn’t do another season if the show returned.

“Good luck my fam,” Nicole tweeted in response to the news. “Can’t wait to watch.”

The tweet seems to confirm that Snooki won’t be back for Season 4, a disappointment to many fans.

The Angelina Pivarnick wedding drama isn’t over

Just because the wedding’s over doesn’t mean the drama is.

The night after the infamous episode aired, many of the cast members took to Twitter to talk about the situation- and fight amongst themselves.

Deena sent an apology, calling the wedding “one of the most dramatic things I’ve ever been a part of filming.” She said that she and the other bridesmaids received threats for months before the episode aired, which took a toll on their mental health.

Jenni tweeted support for Deena.

“I stayed up so many nights hearing Deena cry over names she didn’t deserve,” Jenni later said. “All while Angelina basked in the attention she was given.”

Jenni added that she’d been waiting months for the episode to air so that fans could know what really happened with the speech.

Angelina even deleted her Twitter account over the drama, but not before adding more fuel to the fire by insisting that she’d acted appropriately.

Jenni responded to the now-deleted tweet, saying that Angelina was “not family.”

Given all that’s happening with the stars now, Season 4 is sure to be a doozy.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is currently on hiatus from MTV.