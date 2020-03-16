Snooki claims Jersey Shore producers are behind that crazy speech at Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is claiming that Jersey Shore producers were behind the crazy speech at Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding. In November, Snooki, Jenni “Jwoww” Farley, and Deena Cortese received a lot of backlash for their actions at Angelina’s reception.

Today, Snooki is setting the record straight regarding the bridesmaids’ toast, or rather roast, that the three ladies gave. Audio excerpts of the speech were leaked, revealing some of the mean and cruel things they said.

Snooki blames producers

Footage from the wedding is now playing out on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. The topic came up on Snooki’s podcast, It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey. She was dishing the real dirt that went down, claiming that producers of the MTV reality show forced them to do the speech.

“Well, we’re not really supposed to talk about but f**k it, it’s my podcast. I literally told producers, ‘I’m not going to do a speech because I’m not comfortable doing one; I don’t think we should be doing one. I said We’re not going to make a mockery of this wedding’ and, of course, we were forced to do something we didn’t want to do,” Snooki stated to her co-host, makeup artist Joey Camasta.

Snooki is not the only one saying the speech was the producers’ fault. After preview clips of the wedding speech aired on MTV, Deena wrote a message on Instagram blaming the producers for the horrific toast — but she quickly deleted it.

“Deena was correct. Producers forced us to do the speech. I literally said ‘no’ like ten times. Even though MTV paid for Angelina’s wedding fully and it was the final episode of the season, of course, they wanted it to be crazy with all of us there. Her sister was the maid of honor, and I felt she should do the speech,” Snooki said.

Snooki out

In the teaser clip, Snooki can be heard saying she is done with the MTV reality TV show. On her podcast, Snooki did admit it was the turning point for her future on Jersey Shore.

“That’s when I realized that I’m not coming back to the show. I don’t like to be forced to do things, and it’s not fun for me anymore, and the drama is so unnecessary at my age, 32 with three kids. I’m not into it, girl!” she said on the podcast.

Snooki announced in December that she would not be returning for another season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. She is over the drama and wants to focus on her family, as well as her small businesses.

