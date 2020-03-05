Nicole Snooki Polizzi’s Jersey Shore castmates tried to convince her to return to Family Vacation

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi has long been a favorite of Jersey Shore fans.

Viewers were shocked and saddened when she announced on her podcast in December that she wouldn’t return for the fourth season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

The third season of the show is currently airing on MTV, but that was filmed before Nicole decided to leave. According to Nicole, the decision was made in the best interest of her family.

“I don’t like partying three days in a row, it’s just not my life anymore, and I want to be home with the kids.”

Nicole and her husband Jionni LaValle are parents to 7-year-old Lorenzo, 5-year-old Giovanna, and 9-month-old Angelo.

Reactions from Jersey Shore castmates

Although Snooki’s decision to leave wasn’t entirely unexpected, it was a sad one for her castmates.

“I didn’t agree with it, but I have to support my sister,” Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino explained in a recent interview, “I had called her and texted her to try to convince her to reconsider, but, you know, she has to do what’s right for her.”

Vinny Guadagnino chimed in as well, saying, “I feel like Nicole, over the last couple times we’ve filmed, she quits like every day. It’s just hard for them with their kids.”

One cast member, however, didn’t seem too upset by Nicole’s decision.

Angelina, who had a massive fight with Nicole and the other girls stemming from their behavior at her wedding, might not miss Snooki too much.

Angelina’s wedding was the center of much of the drama that will unfold this season.

After a speech from bridesmaids Jenni, Deena, and Nicole that many characterized as mean-spirited, Angelina erupted and tried to throw the three out of the wedding.

Mike “The Situation” called the relationship between Angelina and the other girls a “work in progress.”

Jersey Shore cast holding out hope

Although Nicole seems pretty set on her decision, her castmates are holding out hope.

“Maybe she’ll come back and revisit, maybe she’ll have a change of heart,” Mike said.

Vinny agreed, saying, “Hopefully, she can find a way, if there is one out there, to balance it all. But right now I think the scale was kind of tipping to it wasn’t working out.”

Nicole’s BFF Jenni “Jwoww” Farley chimed in as well, explaining, “We haven’t filmed the new season yet…I feel like there’s still hope.”

If anyone can help out Nicole, it’s her fellow mom and best friend Jenni, who’s balancing filming the show with a messy divorce and learning to be a single parent to kids Meilani, 5, and Greyson, 3.

It’s not the first time the cast has lost one of their own.

Samantha “Sammi Sweetheart” Giancola’s decision not to participate in Family Vacation was tough for the group. Ultimately, Sammi stuck to her guns, and she hasn’t appeared on the show.

Fans are hoping that Nicole, unlike Sammi, has a change of heart. Until then, they can keep watching her on this season of Family Vacation.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.