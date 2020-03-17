Jersey Shore stars Mike The Situation and Vinny dish out coronavirus advice with their dogs

Now that the coronavirus has essentially locked down the entire country, celebrities of all types are sharing their experiences in quarantine. Celebrities Idris Elba, Al Roker, and Tom Hanks have tested positive for the virus and many more are “socially isolating.”

The stars of Jersey Shore are no exception. Vinny Guadagnino and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino even took to Instagram to advise their fans on the proper precautions

Vinny and Tita are taking precautions

Vinny Guadagnino is a pretty healthy guy — he’s known for his strict diet and workout regimen and is in such good shape that he’s a Chippendale’s dancer. He probably doesn’t have much to worry about, but he’s not leaving anything to chance.

Vinny recently posted a photo to Instagram in a very timely sweatshirt. “PLEASE WASH YOUR HANDS,” it read.

Vinny wasn’t alone in the photo — he’s accompanied by his beloved pit bull, Tita. He claimed that the two are “socially distancing” themselves. Nice of Vinny to do his part.

The sweatshirt apparently comes from apparel brand Talentless, which now has a whole line of hygiene-themed shirts for men and women. Hopefully, everyone will listen to Vinny.

Mike and dog Moses stay positive

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino has become something of a self-help guru. Between his podcast and his frequent motivational sayings, Mike is quickly turning from The Situation to The Inspiration.

His most recent Instagram post is no exception. Set to a soundtrack of truly epic music (the theme song to The Walking Dead), Mike gave out some of his signature advice.

“If you can stay positive in a negative situation,” he said, “you win.” Moses (also known as “Mose” or “Mosey”) looked thoroughly unimpressed.

Plenty of fans chimed in, discussing their experiences during this crazy time. One fan talked about how she won’t have income for at least the next three weeks due to her job closing. Others thanked Mike for his positivity. Most commenters were impressed with Mosey’s attitude.

One of Mike’s friends — Joe Tuttle of Banyan Treatment Center — commented on how appropriate The Walking Dead is for this time of viral hysteria. “I was thinking about that show today,” he said, “seems appropriate.”

“I know,” Mike responded, “Stay safe with the fam.”

Between Vinny’s practical advice and Mike’s emotional guidance, Jersey Shore fans should be all set for the quarantine.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.