Idris Elba’s age a factor in Thor actor fighting off his COVID-19 virus infection?

As Variety’s news alerts hit inboxes all over the industry, the news that Idris Elba has been exposed and tests positive for coronavirus elicited shock from fans and admirers all over the world.

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) issued a plan of action for all Americans to follow, and it appears based on what we know that Idris Elba is following these rules as well.

They posted some easy to follow plans that help people through the isolation process.

They wrote:

“Meet with household members, other relatives, and friends to discuss what to do if a COVID-19 outbreak occurs in your community and what the needs of each person will be. Create an emergency contact list. Ensure your household has a current list of emergency contacts for family, friends, neighbors, carpool drivers, health care providers, teachers, employers, the local public health department, and other community resources.

What did Idris say about his exposure?

Currently, Idris Elba is in self-quarantine, and he said he “wanted to share the news with you guys” as posted the following on his social media:

Read More Naomi Campbell wears hazmat suit to airport as WHO declares coronavirus a pandemic

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic.

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

But is Idris Elba’s age a factor in the Thor actor fighting off his COVID-19 virus infection?

The facts about Idris Elba and his age and vulnerability so far

Idris Elba is from Hackney, London England. He is currently not in the highest at-risk group of already sick and over 60 population that seems to be in the biggest bracket of fatalities for the coronavirus.

People with heart disease and diabetes are at greater risk too.

The Golden-Globe winning star was cast in The Avengers as Heimdall the Gatekeeper. The Asgardian warrior-god and the guardian of the rainbow bridge, Bifrost, guarding any attacks on Asgard.

Elba can also be found on the Netflix dramedy Turn Up Charlie and TV dramas Luther.

Elba now joins Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, and Bond girl Olga Kurylenko as famous people who are COVID-19 positive.

Idris is also a vital DJ and appears at huge concerts and festivals all over the world, like Coachella.

Elba was tested last Friday after he learned he was exposed to someone with COVID-19.

Appearing with his wife Sabrina, the actor said:

“Look, this is serious, Now is the time to really think about social distancing, washing your hands…We live in a divided world right now – we can all feel it. It’s been bulls–t. But now is the time for solidarity, now is the time for thinking about each other.”

Make sure to bookmark Monsters & Critics for all the latest on the entertainment news business, personalities, and accurately sourced information and reactions to COVID-19 worldwide.