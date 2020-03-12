Tom Hanks says he has tested positive for coronavirus

Up until now, the coronavirus has been a scary disease that has caused panic but has only seen 30 people die in the United States — most of the initial victims part of an elderly nursing home.

The fact is that the general population has not known anyone that has contracted the coronavirus.

That changed tonight.

Tom Hanks has the coronavirus

The New York Times reports that Tom Hanks has announced that he and his wife, Rita Wilson, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia,” Hanks said. “We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too.”

Hanks said that they chose not to take any chances and went to the doctor. Both Hanks and Wilson tested positive for the coronavirus.

Hanks said that they will remain isolated for as long as the “public health and safety requires.” He also said that it is a “one-day-at-a-time approach” and that they will keep fans updated.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are both 63 years old

Where was Tom Hanks when he contracted coronavirus?

Tom Hanks contracted the coronavirus while he was in Australia, showing how far and wide this specific strain of influenza has reached.

Hanks was in Australia shooting a movie about the life of Elvis Presley. Directed by Baz Luhrmann (Moulin Rouge), Hanks will star as the iconic Colonel Tom Parker, Presley’s manager who led him to stardom in the ’50s.

The film was set to start filming on Monday, but it seems that will end up being postponed.

“The health and safety of our company members is always our top priority, and we are taking precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world,” Warner Bros. said in a statement.

Over 120 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Australia as of Wednesday.

In the United States, there are over 1,200 cases as of Wednesday. That is eight times more than one week ago.

In China, where coronavirus originated, there are over 12,000 cases and over 800 dead. There are over 120,000 people worldwide infected with coronavirus, and over 4,300 dead.

President Donald Trump has banned all travel from Europe for 30 days. This does not apply to the United Kingdom. Trump also said he will push for all co-pays to be waived and extended insurance for coronavirus cases.

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert also tested positive for coronavirus, which caused the NBA to cancel the Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder game on Wednesday night.