Jersey Shore fans lash out at Vinny Guadagnino after ‘disrespectful’ response to Angelina Pivarnick tweet

Angelina Pivarnick has been engaged in the drama between the other women on Jersey Shore. However, now it seems that Angelina and Vinny are not on good terms either.

Angelina poked fun at Vinny on Twitter, and Vinny’s response was heated. It caused Jersey Shore fans to call him “disrespectful” and “gross.”

However, some hardcore Vinny fans told Angelina to stop thinking about Vinny and worry about her marriage.

The fight began when Angelina tweeted, “Ohh wow @VINNYGUADAGNINO your finally trying to be serious with someone !! Finally. #doubleshotatlove”

Vinny and fellow Jersey Shore cast member Pauly D are trying to find love on the new MTV show Double Shot At Love.

Angelina and Vinny are at it again on Twitter

Vinny wasn’t too happy about Angelina’s tweet. Per Hollywood Life, Vinny fired back on Twitter, “Yea not u b*tch.”

Many fans were very upset at Vinny for disrespecting Angelina. It usually doesn’t go over well when someone calls someone else a “b*tch.”

Some fans wondered why he came back at her so harshly. Obviously, Angelina has moved on because she got married last year to Chris Larangeira.

Recently, some fans questioned if their marriage was still going strong. Angelina clapped back at the haters and said they were doing great. She recently changed her last name on Twitter as well.

In regards to Vinny, one fan wrote, “I’m a fan of you but I’m not a fan of you calling a woman that word… Very disrespectful even if joking.” Another wrote, “Who raised you to speak to a woman like that.”

Other fans did stand up for Vinny and told Angelina to mind her own business.

This isn’t the first time they had a Twitter fight

This isn’t the first time Vinny and Angelina were involved in a Twitter feud. Several months ago, Angelina started tweeting Vinny’s ex-girlfriends.

His response was, “Omg Angelina shut up. I liked it better when your Twitter was deleted.”

She wrote back, “It was NEVER deleted sweetie pie. Just do yourself a favor and learn how to talk to the QUEEN of Staten Island!!! [You] are a peasant and I am your ruler. Get that straight and we shall be good. Whoever messes [with] the queen shall face [the] consequences.”

Yikes! What will happen when they return to the Jersey Shore Family Vacation house? Only time will tell.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus at MTV.