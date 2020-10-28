Single Ronnie no more? Ronnie Magro of Jersey Shore Family Vacation posts photo kissing someone new

It looks like Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Ronnie Magro may be off the market. Ronnie got fans buzzing after he posted a picture of himself kissing a woman later identified as Saffire Matos.

The picture showed Saffire with her legs wrapped around Ronnie as the two posed on a boat on vacation in Puerto Rico with the caption, “Bearcation.”

The post comes following Instagram stories of Ronnie’s ex, Jen Harley, getting cozy with a new man during her birthday celebrations.

Jersey shore castmate Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino was quick to comment saying, “Taken Ronnie” to which Ronnie responded, “lmfaooo bruhhh stable Ronnie.” Vinny Guadagnino wasted no time jumping in to say, “What in the single Ronnie is goin on here?!”

Fans are commenting showing their support. One wrote, “YASSSSS!! This is what we all want to hear! Congrats!”

Another added, “So happy for you Ronnie! Your fans want you to truly be happy!!”

Who is Saffire Matos?

With Ronnie’s latest announcement, fans are dying to know – who is Saffire Matos?

Saffire is an eyelash technician from Staten Island. She runs her own company called Lashes By Bear. Her business Instagram account bio mentions she is a “certified lash tech” and the self-described “queen of whispy cat eyelashes.”

While her business account @Lashesbybear is public, her personal page still remains private.

Ronnie’s rocky past

Jersey Shore fans are well aware of Ronnie’s rocky past when it comes to relationships.

Most recently, Ronnie made headlines for his rollercoaster relationship with Jen Harley. The pair dated off and on from 2017 to 2019.

They ended their relationship for good following an alleged domestic violence incident at which their daughter Ariana was present.

Ronnie was kept from seeing Ariana due to a restraining order that Jen filed. Ronnie faced several charges including domestic violence, child endangerment, brandishing a weapon, criminal threats, false imprisonment, and two counts of resisting arrest.

He eventually pleaded not guilty to all charges in November 2019 and was placed on three years of probation.

Ronnie has since been able to spend time with his daughter and often shares posts of Ariana on his social media accounts.

Despite their breakup, it appears Ronnie and Jen continue to try to one-up each other, with both posting to social media showing off their new romances.

Regardless, Ronnie appears happy (for now) and fans love to see it. It’s unknown at this time whether Saffire will make an appearance on Season 4 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation premieres Thursday, November 19 at 8/7c on MTV