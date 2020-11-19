Jersey Shore cast says Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is ‘happy’ and ‘stable’ after tumultuous relationship with Jen Harley

Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is “happy” and “stable” in a new relationship after a tumultuous relationship with Jen Harley.

Recently, Ronnie made his new relationship with Saffire Mattos Instagram official when he posted a picture of the couple together on vacation. The photo showed Saffire with her legs wrapped around Ronnie.

He captioned the photo with the words, “You can’t force happiness, when you know it’s real you realize it eventually chooses you!”

Sign up for our newsletter!

In an interview with Us Weekly, Ronnie explained, “I’ve found someone that adds to my happiness…she supports me she loves me and that’s something that I’ve always looked for and thats things I’ve not gotten in return and its things I’ve alway given to other people.”

He went on to talk about the positive changes that have occurred in his life recently and the growth he’s experienced.

He said, “I would definitely say im in the happiest place I’ve been in in a long time. In the past I’ve always said it… I feel like I finally really found my happiness…this year in general I’ve been through a lot but I also use it as fuel to make myself better.”

Cast approval

In the past few seasons, the cast stood by and watched Ronnie fall apart due to his volatile relationship with Jen. Ronnie was often sad and depressed and found himself in legal issues as a result of arrests and domestic violence charges.

His relationship with Jen was mostly toxic, despite sharing a daughter together.

Now that he’s in a healthy relationship, his Shore family is happy for him and proud that he turned his life around.

Vinny Guadagnino was the first to meet Saffire. He said, “It was very briefly at dinner. I’m happy he’s happy. That man has definitely turned his life around. That’s the biggest highlight of this next season is Ronnie was like present and there…that man showed up.”

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino added, “We’re so excited and so proud to see this version of Ronnie. We call it ‘stable Ronnie’…which is pretty cool…I have not met his girlfriend yet but we’re happy he’s happy. It’s good to see a happy funny Ronnie on tv cuz its tons of fun.”

Saffire Mattos

Saffire is an eyelash technician from Staten Island. She runs her own company called Lashes By Bear.

Ronnie told US Weekly that the couple met at a restaurant in Miami. He said, “I met her back in February and we talked for four or five months and we really did have a strong connection and bond.”

Ronnie described how the couple lost touch during quarantine but rekindled their romance right before the start of filming the new season.

The new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation documented the cast as they quarantined together at a hotel in Las Vegas with their significant others and extended family. It’s unknown if Saffire will make an appearance, but fans can look forward to seeing a happy Ronnie once again.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 4 premieres Thursday at 8/7c on MTV.