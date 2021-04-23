Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro arrested following alleged domestic violence incident

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has been arrested due to an alleged domestic violence incident. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has been arrested following an alleged domestic violence incident.

Law enforcement officials apprehended Ronnie in Los Angeles on felony domestic violence charges, according to TMZ.

Ronnie was reportedly taking care of his daughter Ariana at the time of his arrest. It was not immediately known who else was involved in the recent domestic violence incident.

A source said that Jen Harley, Ronnie’s ex-girlfriend and Ariana’s mom, was in Las Vegas at the time of the arrest and traveled back to LA to pick up her daughter from Ronnie’s home after hearing the news.

Ronnie’s attorney Scott Leemon told TMZ, “We have just learned of the new allegations against Ronnie and need some additional time to further investigate. As such, we will not be making any other statements at this time.”

Ronnie is currently on probation

Ronnie’s arrest comes at a bad time for the Jersey Shore star as he’s been on probation since last year.

Ronnie was previously arrested in 2019 following an alleged domestic violence incident involving Jen Harley.

Last year, TMZ reported that Ronnie pled no contest to one count of domestic battery and one count of resisting arrest. He was placed on 36 months of probation and was required to complete 30 days of community labor in Nevada, where he lived at the time.

Ronnie was also required to donate $20,000 to a battered women’s shelter as part of the arrangement. In addition, he had to complete a 52-week domestic violence program and a three-year protective order was issued.

Ronnie and Jen were known for their tumultuous relationship and their verbal altercations that oftentimes, went to extreme measures.

Ronnie started dating Saffire Matos last year

Ronnie started a new relationship last year with Saffire Matos, and the couple has appeared to be extremely happy in their posts on social media.

Back in November, Ronnie told Us Weekly, “I would definitely say I’m in the happiest place I’ve been in in a long time. In the past I’ve always said it…I feel like I finally really found my happiness…this year in general I’ve been through a lot but I also use it as fuel to make myself better.”

Ronnie’s Jersey Shore castmates were happy to see him settle down with someone and have a healthy relationship.

At the time, Mike Sorrentino said, “We’re so excited and so proud to see this version of Ronnie. We call it ‘stable Ronnie’…which is pretty cool…I have not met his girlfriend yet but we’re happy he’s happy. It’s good to see a happy funny Ronnie on tv cuz its tons of fun.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.