Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Saffire Matos unfollow each other on social media amid breakup rumors

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Saffire Matos have reportedly unfollowed each other on social media.

This comes on the heels of breakup rumors for the couple of one year.

Ronnie and Saffire are reportedly no longer involved with one another. Radar Online reported that Saffire has pulled back on her relationship with the reality star and the two are “no longer on good terms.”

Radar Online also reported that Saffire was left with visible bruises after a domestic incident that led to Ronnie’s arrest in Los Angeles on felony domestic violence charges, according to TMZ.

He was taken into custody and booked on a felony charge. Ronnie was later released after posting a $100,000 bond.

At the time of his arrest, Ronnie’s daughter with ex-Jen Harley was reportedly in the home. She was not hurt in the altercation.

Saffire initially defended Ronnie after the incident

Saffire posted the following statement to her Instagram story, seen below, where she spoke out following Ronnie’s arrest.

“Ronnie and I are fine. There is a lot of misleading information floating around out there. With anybody who reached out with concern, I appreciate it with all my heart, but everything that’s being portrayed out there are not facts,” she claimed.

“I don’t think its fair that people are using false accusations to gain attention,” Saffire continued in her post.

“Please leave Ron and I alone. You don’t know what someone is going through at the end of the day. Don’t believe everything you read or hear online. I’d appreciate privacy please. Thank you for all your support,” she concluded.

Ronnie and Saffire appear to have unfollowed one another on social media

Ron and Saffire appear to have unfollowed each other on social media in recent days.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans noticed Ronnie wasn’t posting on social media as frequently prior to the incident. When he did, he did not add images of Saffire. Then, it appeared he unfollowed her.

In turn, Saffire also unfollowed Ron.

Ron’s latest social media post was shared on April 21, where he posted a video with his Jersey Shore castmates Vinny Guadagnino and Pauly D. Comments for the post were disabled as were comments for some of Ronnie’s other recent social media shares.

It was unclear as to when he disabled commentary on his Instagram feed.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.