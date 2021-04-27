‘Fire Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’: Petition circulates asking MTV to fire Jersey Shore star after latest arrest

Fans start a petition to have Ronnie Ortiz-Magro fired from Jersey Shore Pic credit: MTV

Some Jersey Shore fans are hoping to get MTV to fire Ronnie Ortiz-Magro from the show following his arrest last week.

Ronnie was arrested after an alleged domestic violence incident on April 22. A spokesperson with the Los Angeles Police Department told People that he was arrested on suspicion of intimate partner violence with injury and with priors.

He has been on probation since last year. He was previously arrested in 2019 for an alleged domestic violence incident involving his ex-girlfriend and baby mama Jen Harley.

Due to his history of offenses and the most recent incident, some of his critics are now pushing to have him removed from Jersey Shore.

Fans create petition to have Ronnie Ortiz-Magro fired from Jersey Shore

A petition was created on Change.org by a group named “Victim Advocates.” The petition is titled “Fire Ronnie-Ortiz Magro,”

The petition says, “Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, from MTV’s Jersey Shore has abused women for far too long and it’s time to put a stop to this. He needs to be FIRED from MTV.”

It continues, “He should not be profiting any longer from those of us who enjoy watching Jersey Shore, but can’t stomach to see his face on our screens any longer.”

The petition pleaded for him to be fired instead of continuing “to be allowed to get away with clear abusive behavior.”

The group stated they will not watch MTV until he has been formally let go from the show.

Ronnie and his girlfriend Saffire Matos make first statement since his arrest

The petition from fans comes following Ronnie and his girlfriend Saffire Matos’ first statements since his arrest last week.

Ronnie made a post to Instagram thanking his “real friends” and saying how “grateful” he was for their support.

He said “I take all experiences as lessons. You learn who really cares about you when your [sic] down and out and than [sic] you see who doesn’t! But I guess they call it the weeding process.”

He continued, “Thank you to my real friends who haven’t left my side and haven’t betrayed me,”

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro speaks out following his arrest Pic credit: @realronniemagro/Instagram

Saffire also took to her own Instagram to let fans know that she and Ronnie are “fine” and urged her followers not to believe everything they were hearing.

She asked everyone to “Please leave Ron and I alone,”

In addition to asking for privacy, she thanked everyone for their support.

Saffire Matos, who is dating Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro posted the following statement regarding his arrest to her Instagram story. Pic credit: @saffirematos/Instagram

Next steps for Ronnie

It’s unclear what the next step will be for Ronnie in regard to the legal repercussions of his recent arrest. He was released on $100,000 bail.

Following his arrest, Ronnie’s attorney Scott Leemon told TMZ, “We have just learned of the new allegations against Ronnie and need some additional time to further investigate. As such, we will not be making any other statements at this time.”

No additional information has been provided at this time. MTV has yet to make a statement regarding Ronnie’s role on Jersey Shore and whether or not they plan to take action as a result of his arrest.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.