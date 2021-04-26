Jersey Shore: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro makes first statement since his arrest

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro speaks out for the first time since his arrest last week Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has made his first public statement since his recent arrest.

Ronnie was arrested on April 22 for an alleged domestic violence incident.

Specific details of the alleged incident were not immediately released but Ronnie is now speaking out with a message for his followers.

In an Instagram story, Ronnie shared a post and said he was “grateful” for all of his “real friends.”

He said “I take all experiences as lessons. You learn who really cares about you when your [sic] down and out and than [sic] you see who doesn’t! But I guess they call it the weeding process.”

He continued, “Thank you to my real friends who haven’t left my side and haven’t betrayed me,”

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro speaks out following his arrest Pic credit: @realronniemagro/Instagram

Ronnie’s girlfriend Saffire Matos speaks out following his arrest

Ronnie wasn’t the only one to make a statement recently, as his girlfriend Saffire Matos also took to Instagram to share her thoughts with her followers.

Her post read, “Ronnie and I are fine. There is a lot of misleading information floating around out there. With anybody who reached out with concern, I appreciate it with all of my heart, but everything that’s being portrayed out there are not facts.”

She continued, “I don’t think it’s fair that people are using false accusations to gain attention. Please leave Ron and I alone. You don’t know what someone is going through at the end of the day.”

Saffire Matos, who is dating Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro posted the following statement regarding his arrest to her Instagram story. Pic credit: @saffirematos/Instagram

Ronnie and Saffire have been dating since last year and have appeared happy together.

Ronnie’s Jersey Shore castmates had even said it was the most “stable” and “happy” they had seen him in a long time.

Details of Ronnie’s arrest

Ronnie was arrested last Thursday in Los Angeles.

A spokesperson with the Los Angeles Police Department told People that he was arrested on suspicion of intimate partner violence with injuries and with priors. After being taken to jail, he was later released the same day on $100,000 bail.

At the time, Ronnie’s attorney Scott Leemon told TMZ, “We have just learned of the new allegations against Ronnie and need some additional time to further investigate. As such, we will not be making any other statements at this time.”

The arrest came at a particularly bad time for Ronnie as he has been on probation since last year. He was previously arrested in 2019 following an alleged domestic violence incident involving Jen Harley.

At the time of Ronnie’s arrest, he was said to be taking care of his daughter, Ariana, who he shares with Jen.

Jen shared photos to her Instagram stories that documented her trip from Nevada to Los Angeles to take her daughter back home.

Jen Harley documents her drive to pick up Ariana Pic credit: @jennharley/Instagram

Jen Harley comforts her daughter Pic credit: @jennharley/Instagram

Based on Saffire’s latest Instagram story, it appears things are okay between her and Ronnie. Specific details of the alleged domestic violence incident still have yet to be released.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.