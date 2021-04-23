Jen Harley speaks out about her daughter following Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s arrest

Jen Harley makes protective posts on social media about her daughter following Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s arrest Pic credit: MTV

Jen Harley made several social media posts about being protective of her daughter Ariana following Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s recent arrest.

Ronnie was arrested yesterday following an alleged domestic violence incident.

Jen drove from her home in Nevada to Los Angeles to pick up their daughter, who may have been a witness to the alleged incident. She shared a photo with the caption, “I want my baby home,”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jen shared posts on Instagram to document the trip and alluded to the fact that she didn’t want Ariana to stay at Ronnie’s house moving forward.

She captioned a photo of her drive and wrote, “Last time I’m ever making this drive.”

She shared another picture of her holding Ariana, who appeared sad and scared.

Jen wrote, “Can’t drive home like this but I’ll hold her as long as she needs it.”

Jen was being extremely protective of Ariana following the incident and shared another photo of a lioness standing behind her cub and captioned it, “Me, my daughter, til the day I die.”

Jen Harley posts about wanting her daughter home Pic credit: @jennharley/Instagram

Jen Harley documents her drive to pick up Ariana Pic credit: @jennharley/Instagram

Jen Harley comforts her daughter Pic credit: @jennharley/Instagram

Jen Harley makes protective post about Ariana Pic credit: @jennharley/Instagram

Ronnie was arrested following an alleged domestic violence incident

TMZ reported yesterday that Ronnie had been arrested by cops in Los Angeles following an alleged domestic violence incident.

Ronnie has been serving a 36 month probation sentence since last year after a plea deal that he entered as part of a separate case that involved his ex-girlfriend Jen Harley.

Ronnie was taking care of Ariana at the time of the arrest, which is why Jen made the trip to Los Angeles to pick her up and bring her back to her home in Nevada.

Scott Leemon, Ronnie’s attorney, issued a statement and said, “We have just learned of the new allegations against Ronnie and need some additional time to further investigate. As such, we will not be making any other statements at this time.”

It still remains unclear exactly what happened or who else was involved.

Ronnie has been in a new relationship for the last several months with Saffire Matos. The two of them appeared to be doing well and according to Ronnie’s Jersey Shore castmates, it was the most “happy” and “stable” they had seen him in a long time.

It was not immediately known whether Saffire was involved in the incident.

Ronnie and Jen’s tumultuous past

While Ronnie appeared to be in a much better place in his new relationship, he and Jen were known for having a tumultuous relationship that involved several intense altercations.

Just last year, TMZ reported that Jen was facing domestic violence charges of her own due to an alleged altercation with Ronnie.

Jen reportedly attempted to stab him in the eye with an eyeliner she found nearby and police recommended that charges be brought forward.

Both Jen and Ronnie had restraining orders against each other. The incident was one of many altercations that involved the police.

It’s still unknown at this time whether Jen was involved in the most recent incident or not but things are not looking good for Ronnie either way.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.