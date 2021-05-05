Jersey Shore fans believe Ronnie Ortiz-Magro needs help after latest arrest

Fans of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation believe that Ronnie Ortiz-Magro needs help after his latest arrest for domestic violence. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Jersey Shore fans appear to believe Ronnie Ortiz-Magro needs help after being arrested on felony domestic violence charges following a 911 call made by his girlfriend, Saffire Matos. This is the second time the reality television star has been accused and charged with this same type of crime.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star was suspected of violating a California law covering violence against intimate partners and was released on $100,000 bail in late April.

This latest charge came after Ronnie pleaded no contest to one count of domestic battery and one count of resisting arrest in May 2020 after an October 2019 dispute at the home he once shared with ex-Jenn Harley and their child Arianna.

TMZ reported that the previous charges resulted in 36 months of probation, and Ronnie was required to complete 30 days of community service in Nevada.

The LAPD said in a statement regarding the incident involving Jenn Harley to In Touch, “Officers responded to a battery in progress in the 7200 block of Woodrow Wilson Drive at around 2:40 a.m. The suspect and victim were involved in some kind of physical altercation. When officers on location, the suspect was cooperative. Officers had to use a taser so there was minor use of force that occurred.”

Ronnie was later charged with seven misdemeanors: willfully inflicting corporal injury to spouse or cohabitant, brandishing a weapon, willful and unlawful criminal threats, false imprisonment, child endangerment, and two counts of resisting arrest.

Viewers appear to have had enough of Ronnie’s behavior, plead to get him help

The official Jersey Shore Instagram page recently added a flashback video from the show’s earlier seasons. It featured Vinny Guadagnino, who demonstrated his rapping skills to roommates Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio while the three relaxed in the Seaside Heights, New Jersey home they once shared.

The video did not feature Ron, but subsequent fan commentary regarding the clip asked for him not to appear on any further episodes of the series. Other fans claimed he needed help.

“You should kick Ronnie off and see if that will bring Sammi back. How you can still have Ronnie on the show after domestic abuse and more than once he’s done this,” wrote one fan.

Fans are calling for Ronnie Ortiz-Magro to be fired from the cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation after being arrested for a second time on charges of domestic abuse. Pic credit: @jerseyshore/Instagram

“He needs to be booted asap but sammi has already expressed multiple times that she doesn’t want to return to the show and good for her,” penned a second fan followed by a red heart emoji.

Viewers of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation believe that Ronnie Ortiz-Magro needs help following his latest arrest. Pic credit: @jerseyshore/Instagram

“Ron should be in jail for abuse. He’s done it so many times. Some girl is really gonna get really hurt from him,” remarked a worried follower.

“I agree. I love ron but he needs help,” stated a fourth fan.

Ron exhibited bad behavior toward Sammi during the filming of Jersey Shore

Ronnie and Sammi had many fights throughout their relationship. There was one in particular which was particularly difficult to watch. During Season 3, Episode 7 of the series, Ron and Sammi had an epic blowout which was fueled after he imbibed a considerable amount of his famous adult concoction, Ron-Ron juice.

Ron’s anger was evident towards Sammi during this particular fight. He tore her half of their room apart, tossed her clothes out on the porch, pulled down the curtains, and even tried to throw her bed outside her still on it.

Later that same evening, after the group went to a local club and Ronnie saw Sammi dancing suggestively with another guy, he went back to their shore house and threw the remainder of her things outside and broke her glasses. This led Sammi to pack her things and leave the house.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.