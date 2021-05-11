Saffire Matos posts picture with Ronnie Ortiz-Magro after arrest drama — Are they still together?

Saffire Matos posted a photo to her Instagram story where she was seated alongside Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. Have they reunited after his arrest? Pic credit: @realronniemagro/Instagram

Saffire Matos posted a photo to her Instagram story seated alongside Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro after his arrest drama. Are the couple of one year still together?

In the snap, which was shared from Ronnie’s Instagram story, the couple sat together in a car wearing winter clothing. This led followers of the show to believe the image was taken in March when the MTV series filmed the second half of its fourth season at a resort in Pennsylvania and that Saffire would appear on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

The repost showed the makeup artist with her arm around the reality star. He placed an angel halo atop her head and prayer hands graphics at the bottom of the image.

Following that, Saffire added her own image. This consisted of a statement that read “Do things from love. Not for love.” She added a blue heart and butterfly at the top of the statement which can be seen below.

Ronnie also used his Instagram story to let his followers in on how he was feeling.

He shared the same slide of the couple in a car, followed by a snap of himself and Saffire lying in a bed together, laughing.

The couple appears to have reunited

Saffire Matos reposted a slide from Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s IG story, leading fans to believe they have reunited after his arrest for domestic violence. Pic credit: @_saffabear_/Instagram

On April 22, Ronnie was arrested after Saffire reportedly called 911 after an alleged domestic violence incident. TMZ reported that upon arriving at their residence, police saw Saffire had marks on her body. After speaking to both parties, it was determined that Ronnie had been the aggressor.

Ronnie was later arrested on suspicion of violating a California law covering violence against intimate partners and was released on $100,000 bail in late April.

Saffire Matos posted a secondary slide in her story which led fans to believe she and Ronnie had reunited. Pic credit:@_saffabear_Instagram

Ronnie has laid low since that time, posting sporadically on social media. Saffire has done the same, save for one day after the alleged incident when she shared a slide that explained that she and Ronnie were “fine” and that everything that was being written about them was not factual.

Ronnie spoke about mental health in his IG story

Ronnie Magro posted a slide to his social media story which alluded to his relationship with Saffire Matos. Pic credit: @realronniemagro/Instagram

In a subsequent slide, Ronnie shared a graphic which spoke of mental illness.

It was an image of two people hugging and a quote by Shannon L. Alder which read, “Never give up on someone with a mental illness. When “I” is replaced with “we,” illness becomes “wellness.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.