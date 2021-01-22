Jersey Shore: Deena Cortese and Angelina Pivarnick finally make amends but will Jenni Farley screw it all up?

Deena and Angelina have finally made amends but will everything change once Jenni arrives? Pic credit: MTV

Several episodes into the current season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, fans finally got the moment they’ve waited for as Deena Cortese and Angelina Pivarnick sat down together to hash out the wedding drama after not speaking for 10 months.

The conversation between the girls was surprisingly calm as they both shared their feelings and how each of them felt hurt by the other.

They both agreed that the drama was exhausting and they were ready to finally put the past behind them and move forward. Deena was relieved and felt like a weight had been lifted off of her shoulders.

In an epic prank, Deena and Angelina played a trick on the boys and made them think that Deena decided to go home and couldn’t handle the drama anymore. Deena did such a great job putting on an act that Vinny Guadagnino almost ended up in tears thinking he was to blame for bringing up the dreaded “speech” the night before.

When Angelina and Deena entered the gym where the boys were working out together to reveal that it was a prank, they erupted in excitement and were happy to see that their plan to get the family back together had finally worked.

All finally seemed right in the Jersey Shore Family, but previews of next week’s episode forecasted the arrival of Jenni “JWOWW” Farley after being cleared by her doctor for travel. Will Jenni’s arrival screw everything up?

Jenni warns Deena she will not come if she talks to Angelina

In a previous episode, the cameras caught Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, his wife Lauren Sorrentino, and Deena in a private conversation in the hallway.

During the conversation, Deena told Mike that she was worried about sitting down with Angelina because she received a text from Jenni that caused her to worry.

Jenni told Deena not to give in to the boys wishes to sit down with Angelina and that if she found out Deena talked to her then she wasn’t going to come out to Vegas.

Mike seemed taken aback by the text messages and several fans took to social media to share their concerns about Jenni’s arrival.

Fans worry that Jenni will screw everything up

After watching Angelina and Deena finally make amends, several fans shared how happy the conversation made them and appreciated the lack of drama.

A fan appreciated the calm way Angelina and Deena put the drama to rest Pic credit: @jsfan.luka/Instagram

While most fans seemed happy that the drama was finally being put to rest, others worried that Jenni’s arrival would mess everything up and she would stir the pot all over again.

A fan worries that Jenni will mess everything up when she arrives in Vegas Pic credit: @g_marie78/Instagram

Another fan worried that Jenni would not be capable of handling herself as calmly as Deena did.

A fan thinks Jenni will not be able to have the same type of conversation with Angelina as Deena did Pic credit: @twofrenchiefibers/Instagram

Jenni is known for her steadfast attitude and has been stubborn in the past in regards to forgiving Angelina. Will the boys be able to convince her that sitting down to hash things out is the right thing to do?

Fans can tune in to Jersey Shore Family Vacation to find out what happens once Jenni is thrown into the mix.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.