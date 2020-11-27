JWoww’s medical emergency got her out of an Angelina Pivarnick confrontation on Jersey Shore Family Vacation

In a recent episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Jenni JWoww Farley bowed out from a Las Vegas reunion which the guys planned to try to help the ladies talk things out.

It would also feature Deena Cortese and Angelina Pivarnick, and possibly brought some more fireworks between them.

JWoww had a medical emergency, though, leading to her not having to participate in the reunion and avoiding a difficult confrontation with castmate Angelina Pivarnick, for now.

JWoww has a medical emergency, keeps her away from Angelina

It was nine months after Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding on the recent episode of the MTV reality show. Ronnie Ortiz-Magra, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, and Pauly D tried their best to arrange a “surprise reunion” at a Las Vegas resort that had been rented out.

The guys wanted to enjoy the trip ahead of the girls getting there since they also tried to set it up so Angelina, JWoww, and Deena Cortese could sit down and settle their differences.

Mike’s wife Lauren Sorrentino arrived with Deena who gave the group her surprise news that she was pregnant. Unfortunately, they got a call from Jenni herself who said she couldn’t make the trip due to a major problem.

JWoww’s medical emergency involved a “simple TMJ surgery” which ended up also causing a blood clot on her face. The Jersey Shore star said she looked like “Shrek” due to how her face was.

“I feel like grandma that fell down a flight of stairs,” JWoww told Deena on their phone call. “My face hurts as much as it actually looks.”

Ultimately, it meant that JWoww couldn’t attend and she even sent photo evidence of herself with a bandaged head due to the medical situation.

Vinny even joked about it. “This girl is really going out of her way to avoid Angelina,” he said.

The guys played up the jokes on the recent episode of Family Vacation, including having blowup dolls of all three ladies. They showed the real-life version of Deena and she called the guys “sick” for doing it. In a confessional, she said she “hates the dolls” and that they’re “creepy.”

However, the guys also showed Deena the JWoww blowup doll “doing a confessional” and it had a bandaged head and all. It’s since appeared in photos on social media, including a retweet by JWoww saying, “I’m still sexy.”

Are Angelina and JWoww still set for confrontation?

Angelina and JWoww were only with the group in doll form in the episode. However, it appears both ladies are on track to appear in upcoming episodes so the sparks could fly again. Angelina is set to arrive for next week’s episode.

Jenni “JWoww” Farley will also appear at some point during the season, based on a Jersey Shore Family Vacation trailer.

That means another confrontation is still very much likely to take place involving the women, although an expecting Deena Cortese let it be known she doesn’t want to see Angelina right now.

“I knew I was pregnant and that’s one of the reasons I don’t want to sit down with her. I don’t want to stress myself out,” Deena said. “So I think it’s better off until a later date. I don’t want to put myself in any stressful situations, especially since I’m so early on.”

That could be an issue as Vinny noted, “We’re f**ked” in terms of the upcoming reunion of the ladies.

Stay tuned as there also looks to be some more of that fiery drama featuring Angelina and JWoww on the upcoming episodes of the show.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.