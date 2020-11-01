Deena Cortese shares spooky gender reveal on Halloween — Is Jersey Shore star having a boy or a girl?

Just a week after her pregnancy announcement, Jersey Shore star Deena Cortese posed alongside husband Chris Buckner and their son CJ for a Halloween themed gender reveal where they found out that they are having another boy!

Decked out in skeleton costumes and face paint, Deena showed off a ghost-topped cake with the words “Boo-y or Ghoul.” The cake was sliced open to reveal blue filling.

Deena wrote the caption, “Looks like CJ is getting a little Brother!!! #boymom”

Chris replied to the post, “Good luck! 3 boys is gna be a lot to take care of!!”

Deena excitedly replied, “Lets gooooo! Queen of the castle.”

Jersey Shore castmates were quick to congratulate Deena on learning the gender of her little meatball with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi commenting, “Sooo exciting, congrats mawma.”

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife Lauren, as well as Jenni “JWOWW” Farley also joined in with congratulatory messages.

Filming while pregnant

A recent sneak peek of the new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, showed Deena’s pregnancy announcement to her castmates.

Poolside, Deena used a bright yellow blanket with the words “I’m pregnant” and unfolded it in front of her Jersey Shore family as they all celebrated.

Tune into #jsfamilyvacation November 19th at 8pm EST on @mtv #babymeatballontheway

The season will look a little different because of safety restrictions due to the pandemic. The cast filmed while in their own safety bubble at a resort in Las Vegas.

In addition to a pregnant Deena, the cast includes Jersey Shore alum Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, and Angelina Pivarnick along with their extended family members.

After the explosive fight during the Season 3 finale at Angelina’s wedding, the boys felt that bringing family along for the ride would help ease some of the tension amongst the group.

New additions to the Jersey Shore family

Along with Deena’s newest little meatball, it looks like fans can expect some other new additions to the Jersey Shore family.

In a recent trailer released for the new season, fans spotted Pauly D’s new girlfriend, Nikki Hall. The couple started dating during season one of Double Shot at Love and recently rekindled their romance.

Pauly’s new relationship isn’t the only one fans have been buzzing about as Ronnie recently went Instagram official with his girlfriend Saffire Matos. Ronnie posted a photo kissing the lash technician from Staten Island while the two were on a boat during vacation.

Between Deena’s bun in the oven and the cast’s significant others, fans can expect to see a new side to their Jersey Shore favorites as they take on filming with family during a pandemic.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation premieres Thursday, November 19 at 8/7c on MTV.