Angelina Pivarnick and Jenni Farley fight over the wedding speech and Snooki quitting Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Angelina Pivarnick and Jenni “JWoww” Farley got into a fight over the infamous wedding speech, and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi quitting Jersey Shore Family Vacation earlier this week.

The two frenemies were feuding long before JWoww, Snooki, and Deena Cortese roasted Angelina at her wedding. However, the speech and Snooki leaving the hit MTV show have only heightened their arguing.

As Season 4 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation heats up, Angelina and Jenni prove the drama on-screen is nothing compared to ladies’ off-screen feud. They recently took their battle to The Jenny McCarthy Show, airing a slew of dirty laundry.

JWoww slams Angelina for reaction to wedding toast

Angelina has not forgiven her roommates for their mean-spirited wedding speech. One year later, the wounds are real. However, JWoww declared Angelina has been a hypocrite regarding the situation.

On the SiriusXM Radio show, JWoww shared Angelina wanted the ladies to roast her then freaked out when they did as she asked.

“You can’t be hypocritical,” JWoww started in a lengthy explanation of what happened and why Angelina shouldn’t be so upset.

“Now it’s like, ‘Even though I told you and gave you that permission to do this, now I’m mad that you did it. How fair is that to us? And we even immediately, after the wedding said, ‘Sorry, I’m so sorry that that got taken the wrong way,” Jenni explained.

Snooki, Deena, and JWoww endured a lot of online hate at the time of the wedding. Plus after the footage aired on the Season 3 finale of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

JWoww recalled the stress the speech had on her during filming. She revealed she was hysterically crying and hyperventilating while talking to the producers and the president of MTV. JWoww called out Angelina for watching it all go down but turning a blind eye at the time.

“It was her wedding day. We just wanted her to enjoy her moment. But for it to go the way that it did for like six to nine months after and how many things were affected — my best friend isn’t even on the show because of it. And that hurts. It still hurts,” JWoww told Jenny McCarthy.

Angelina won’t be blamed for Snooki quitting MTV show

Angelina was not about to let JWoww blame her for Snooki quitting the MTV show. She shared that Snooki had one foot out the door. Although Angelina hasn’t talked to Snooki, she admitted she would like to sit down with her.

JWoww blasted Angelina, saying the fan backlash took a toll on Snooki and that Angelina had a chance to stop all the hate but didn’t. Instead, JWoww accused Angelina’s manager of leaking the audio way before the episode aired, leading to months of hate and backlash.

According to JWoww, if Angelina had let the speech play out on Jersey Shore Family Vacation, so much drama would have been avoided. JWoww insists Angelina’s plan to make herself look good backfired.

The feud between Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Angelina Pivarnick has not subsided at all. It will make for quite the entertaining season of the hit MTV show and now it’s clear that we won’t be seeing them kiss and make up.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.