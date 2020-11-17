Angelina Pivarnick teases Jersey Shore Family Vacation spoilers as Season 4 premiere date approaches

Angelina Pivarnick posted a teaser video to her Instagram with a sneak peek of the new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Angelina’s post was shared from the Jersey Shore Instagram page with the caption, “Single Ronnie? Taken Pauly? Angelina’s new Bandaid buttlift 🍑by @tutelaps What in the 2020 is going on here ⁉️ Reunite with your favorite fam on next Jerzday’s 2-HOUR premiere of #JSFamilyVacation!”

The video started with Angelina getting a Bandaid butt-lift procedure done at her doctor’s office and she said, “Angelina’s gonna get her a** injected and then her a** is gonna be nice and plump for all the roommates to see. Even if the girls don’t wanna talk to me anymore and they’re mad.”

The filming of the new season is the first time the castmates were all together following the drama after Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni JWOWW” Farley, and Deena Cortese gave their infamous speech at Angelina’s wedding during the season three finale.

It’s also the first season of Jersey Shore filmed without Snooki after she announced her departure from the show after Season 3 ended.

The teaser showed the cast unsure of whether or not it was okay to shake hands and give hugs as some wore masks and face shields and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s wife Lauren checked everyone’s temperature. It also hinted that fans will get to see “Single Ronnie” and “Taken Pauly” for the first time in a long time.

Taken Pauly

Fans are used to Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio being single but this season he filmed alongside his new girlfriend, Nikki Hall.

The couple originally met on season one of Double Shot at Love but ended up parting ways at the end of the season. Pauly and Nikki salvaged their relationship and decided to give things another shot after season two.

During the sneak peek, Nikki walked out to bring Pauly and castmate Ronnie Magro some water while they were shooting hoops.

Ronnie looked surprised to see her and said in a confessional interview, “Everything this year is weird. Covid just came out of nowhere…Pauly has a beard, he’s got a girlfriend…2020 man! I’m single and Pauly’s taken, what else can happen?!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angelina Marie Lashelina (@angelinamtv)

Single Ronnie no more?

While the sneak peek showed Ronnie as a single man, he recently posted a photo making his new relationship with Saffire Mattos Instagram official.

The picture showed Saffire, an eyelash technician from Staten Island, with her legs wrapped around Ronnie as the two posed on a boat on vacation in Puerto Rico with the caption, “You can’t force happiness, when you know it’s real you realize it eventually chooses you!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ronnie Magro (@realronniemagro)

The new season was filmed while the cast quarantined together at a resort in Las Vegas and brought their immediate family along with them. While it’s unclear how much air time Pauly and Ronnie’s new girlfriends will get, fans are looking forward to what’s sure to be an interesting season.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 4 Premieres Thursday at 8/7c on MTV.