Jersey Shore fans upset that Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi is not returning for Season 4 of Family Vacation

The season 4 premiere of Jersey Shore Family Vacation is set to air on Thursday, November 19.

However, fans are taking to social media to announce disappointment that OG cast member Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi will not be joining her shore family.

Since 2009, Snooki has become a fan favorite, and her crazy “meatball” antics are a beloved staple for the reality series.

Recently, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino shared a photo to his Instagram with the caption, “ITS HAPPENING #jsfamilyvacation4” as he and wife Lauren boarded a jet on their way to their filming location in Nevada.

Snooki commented on the post, “Yasss can’t wait to watch you both 💋 so proud of my fam.”

This sparked an immediate fan response, with many posting about their displeasure in Snooki’s decision to call it quits.

One fan wrote, “No Snooki? The show is pointless now without you.” with another adding, “won’t be the same without the queen ❤️.”

Backlash after Season 3

Snooki’s decision to leave is not entirely shocking, as the Season 3 finale ended in a blow out after the infamous speech given by Snooki, JWOWW, and Deena, roasting Angelina at her own wedding.

While meant to be a joke, the speech was not well received by Angelina or her wedding guests.

The speech ignited a feud between the girls, with Angelina proclaiming they ruined her wedding, leaving Snooki in tears during her final confessional.

“I just love my roomies, always. Jersey Shore is literally my life,” she said sobbing. “I never would have met my best friends, so the fact that it has to end like this, for me, it really sucks.”

Jersey Shore fans are not the only ones upset about Snooki’s departure. JWOWW took to Twitter: “I watched my best friend quit because she couldn’t handle the stress. I stayed up so many nights hearing Deena cry over being called names she didn’t deserve. All while Angelina basked in the attention she was given”.

It is unclear whether the castmates made amends with Angelina before filming.

Production during pandemic

MTV announced the cast would take over a resort and be placed in their own quarantine “bubble.”

The cast is regularly being tested for COVID-19 and following all federal and state safety guidelines to keep everyone safe and healthy.

The cast includes Deena Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Angelina Pivarnick, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.

Unlike other seasons, extended family members of the cast will stay with them in the Shore bubble.

While being isolated during a pandemic is sure to make for an interesting dynamic, one thing is for certain, “jerzdays” will be different without everyone’s favorite meatball, Snooki.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 4 premieres on Thursday, November 19, at 8/7c on MTV.