Jersey Shore Family Vacation premiere date announced — Here’s what to expect, when to tune in and how they are staying safe

MTV has announced the premiere date for Season 4 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

The network is also unveiling what fans can expect from the new format that ensures all cast and crew are safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Like so many other reality television shows, Jersey Shore Family Vacation was tasked with finding a safe way to return to filming. Big Brother and Love Island created a bubble where everyone involved with the show was placed for the duration of filming.

MTV has a similar plan for the hit reality TV show, which means fans won’t have to wait too much longer for the new season.

How is MTV keeping cast and crew safe?

The network has revealed the production is taking over a resort to create a “Shore Bubble” for the cast and crew.

TMZ has reported everyone involved with the reality TV show is currently in Nevada in quarantine and is tested regularly for COVID-19.

Production is following all the correct local, state, and federal COVID-19 regulations for health and safety to ensure the show can film without issue.

The Season 4 cast includes Deena Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Angelina Pivarnick, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino. Unlike other seasons, extended family members of the cast will stay with them in the shore bubble.

It will be the first season without original cast member Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, who decided to leave the show after the dramatic Season 3 finale. Snooki wanted to focus more on her family instead of Jersey Shore Family Vacation antics.

When does Season 4 premiere and what can fans expect from the show?

Mark your calendars! Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 4 premieres on Thursday, November 19 at 8/7c on MTV. The network will air two specials on Thursday, November 5 and Thursday, November 12 at 8/7c to get fans pumped for the new season.

The last time viewers saw the Jersey Shore crew was at Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding. Fans will recall it ended with Snooki, JWoww, and Deena roasting Angelina in a wedding toast that left the bride in tears.

Season 4 picks up with Vinny, Pauly, Mike, and Ronnie, working to mend the fractured family by bringing the group together again. The guys hope creating a safe bubble space will help reunite the girls and fix their broken Jersey Shore family.

Besides the current health climate, the guys felt having extended family members at the resort might make the reunion a little smoother. It is Jersey Shore, so that might be wishful thinking on Pauly, Mike, Ronnie, and Mike’s part.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 4 premieres on Thursday, November 19 at 8/7c on MTV.