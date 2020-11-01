Angelina Pivarnick takes aim at Jersey Shore critic after showing off butt lift before and after photo

Angelina Pivarnick is proud of the work she’s had done on her body and it’s pretty clear that she won’t be letting any Jersey Shore haters bring her down.

Angelina clapped back at social media followers for criticizing her before and after photos following a bandaid butt lift procedure.

Fans had harsh reactions to the Jersey Shore star’s latest transformation. One critic commented, “At a certain point just stop!!! U can get better results at the gym and that’s free.”

Angelina replied, “Be nice!!! I love my results.”

Another follower’s reaction was a bit harsher and said, “This is why Chris cheats!!!!!!!! She’s a pig and he knows it.”

Angelina was quick to fire back, “lmfaooooo Chris doesn’t cheat u lowlife loser. Who is this? One of my ex friends I kicked outta my life because u were a Junk box.”

Despite the criticism Angelina is happy with her results, she said, “These results from BANDAID BUTTLIFT are AMAZING!!…I cannot believe how amazing my new butt looks…I’m sooo happy I did this.”

What is a bandaid butt lift?

A bandaid butt lift is an augmentative procedure used to improve the appearance of the buttocks. Unlike a Brazilian butt lift, where fat is liposuctioned from another part of the body and transferred to the buttocks, this less invasive method consists of a series of cosmetic filler injections.

Back in September, Angelina and her plastic surgeon Dr. John Paul Tutela, took to Instagram live to answer follower’s questions regarding the bandaid butt lift procedure.

According to Dr. Tutela, the procedure consists of a series of Sculptra injections put in place to change the shape of the buttocks. He noted, “The injections cost between six and seven hundred per vial and we typically use at least ten vials per session.”

Fans had several questions regarding the cost of the procedure. Dr. Tutela said, “Probably a couple thousand dollars per session with three to four sessions…you’re looking at anywhere between five and twenty thousand dollars when all is said and done.”

Angelina added, “Anything you’re gonna enhance on your body you have to pay for…it is a decent amount…everybody’s different, most people need three sessions or more.”

Followers wondered if the cost was worth the result, to which Angelina replied, “I feel good wearing a bathing suit now…It’s definitely worth it…it’s a better alternative to getting a Brazilian butt lift.”

Dr. Tutela said, “The results last about five years…it’s better than surgery in terms of recovery.”

Angelina’s history of plastic surgery

Since her debut on the Jersey Shore back in 2009, Angelina has undergone several cosmetic procedures.

When asked by followers which procedures she’s had done by Dr. Tutela she mentioned botox, lip injections, scar removal and added, “I want him to make my legs skinnier!”

Angelina also had Dr. Tutela perform breast augmentation surgery back in February, which consisted of implants and a lift.

In a post on her Instagram, she referred to her plastic surgeon as having “hands of a God” and added, “My boobies are my fave part of my body now.”

Fans will have an opportunity to check out Angelina’s new body during Season 4 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation premieres Thursday, November 19 at 8/7c on MTV.