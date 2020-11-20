Where is Snooki? Here’s why Nicole Polizzi isn’t on Season 4 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Where is Snooki quickly became the question on viewers’ minds as they wondered why Nicole Polizzi isn’t on Season 4 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

There are a lot of changes on the hit MTV show. The cast took over a hotel in Las Vegas to ensure the show could be filmed safely amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Jenni “JWoww” Farley, a pregnant Deena Cortese, Angelina Pivarnick, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino are all back.

Sign up for our newsletter!

They are not alone, either. The roommates are joined by their significant others and extended family members.

Regardless of the extra people, Snooki not being in the mix is a bummer for fans.

What happened to Snooki on Jersey Shore Family Vacation?

After a turbulent Season 3, Snooki decided she was taking a step back from the MTV show.

Fans know the drama surrounding the speech Snooki, JWoww, and Deena gave at Angelina’s wedding took a toll on the group. It was also the last straw for Snooki.

Read More Snooki claims Jersey Shore producers are behind that crazy speech at Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding

Last December, the reality TV star announced on her podcast, It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey, that she would not return for Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 4.

The reason for her departure was simple — Snooki has grown up. She is over the partying, fighting, and drama. It is not her life, anyone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole “Snooki” 💋 (@snooki)

Snooki has traded in the wild and craziness of reality television for family life. She is a mother of three who loves nothing more than to show them off on social media.

Plus, she is a small business owner who continues to grow her brand. The Snooki Shop recently opened its second location, adding even more to Snooki’s plate.

Will Snooki make a surprise appearance?

Anyone who is a die-hard Jersey Shore fan can’t help but wonder if Snooki will make a surprise appearance on Season 4.

There is always a chance Snooki could drop by for a guest appearance, but it is unlikely for a couple of reasons.

One, she just said goodbye to the show. Two, the coronavirus pandemic makes Season 4 filming unlike any other season.

The cast, though, is holding out hope Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi will return to Jersey Shore Family Vacation at some point.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jersey Shore (@jerseyshore)

Mike told E! News he is hopeful that his good pal Snooki will come back in some capacity in the next year. JWoww echoed his sentiment to the website, adding she will never accept Snooki is “not coming back.”

In the meantime, there is a lot of drama in store for Jersey Shore Family Vacation viewers even without Snooki in the mix.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.