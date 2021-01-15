Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans become frustrated as the wedding speech drama continues to drag on

This season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation has focused on the boys of the house doing their best to mend relationships between Angelina Pivarnick and the girls.

Angelina hadn’t spoken to Deena Cortese, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi since the speech they gave at her wedding last year.

Hoping to bring the family back together, Pauly DelVecchio invited the cast out to Las Vegas. Pauly, Vinny Guadagnino, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, and Ronnie Magro decided to “double book” the girls and invited Deena and Jenni without telling them that Angelina was also invited.

Sign up for our newsletter!

So far, the boys’ plan hasn’t gone so well. Jenni did not make it out to Vegas at the same time as Deena and has been stuck at home recovering from a TMJ surgery complication.

Ever since Angelina arrived, they’ve tried to convince Deena to sit down with her and talk but Deena has refused.

On the most recent episode, there was finally a glimmer of hope as Pauly hoped the arrival of his girlfriend Nikki Hall would help the situation. Pauly asked Deena if she’d be willing to sit down at dinner as one large group so he could introduce Nikki to everyone at once.

He promised Deena it would be about him and Nikki and she wouldn’t have to talk to Angelina or talk about the wedding drama. Deena agreed, even though she was nervous but unfortunately, the episode ended before the dinner began.

Fans become frustrated with the drawn-out drama

Previews of next week’s episode showed the roommates finally sitting down to dinner as one whole group. It also hinted at Vinny potentially ruined the situation by bringing up the wedding speech.

The preview showed Deena telling the boys she had enough of the situation and that she had booked a flight home.

Following the episode and the preview, fans took to social media to share their frustrations with how the storyline has played out. Several fans felt the drama has been dragged out for the entire season and they have had enough of hearing about the wedding speech.

One fan commented on the Jersey Shore Instagram page and said, “How many more episodes will there be of the wedding talk. Tired of hearing bout it.”

Another follower has become so fed up with the ongoing drama that they no longer want to tune in to the show. They said that it’s been too many episodes without Deena and Angelina finally sitting down and they’ve become tired of it.

When will the drama be resolved?

It’s unclear when the wedding drama will finally come to an end, but next week’s episode guarantees a sit-down dinner with all of the cast members as Pauly is set to introduce Nikki to the rest of the group.

During the midseason preview, it looked like Jenni would eventually make her arrival and that the quest to mend the girl’s relationship would continue. The preview showed the cast invited Dr. Drew Pinsky to come to the rescue and help them move forward as a family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jersey Shore (@jerseyshore)

While some fans have had enough of listening to the wedding drama and feel it has been drawn out for too long, it looks like things might finally start to happen during next week’s episode.

Fans will have to continue to tune in to see if the group will finally be able to move on from the wedding drama.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.