Pauly D hopes the arrival of Nikki Hall on Jersey Shore Family Vacation can help bring his roommates back together

So far on the current season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, the boys of the cast have tried their hardest to convince Deena Cortese to finally sit down and hash things out with Angelina Pivarnick.

Ever since the infamous speech given by Deena, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi at Angelina’s wedding, the girls haven’t spoken and have refused to make amends.

Once Angelina arrived at the resort in Las Vegas, the boys started to split their time between her and Deena to avoid having them in the same room per Deena’s wishes.

The boys have tried everything from calming Angelina down and pushing her to see a different perspective to trying their best to convince Deena that it would be a good idea.

According to People, in a sneak peek of tonight’s episode, Pauly DelVecchio revealed a plan to use his girlfriend Nikki Hall to help get Deena and Angelina at the same dinner.

Pauly reveals his plan

The preview showed Pauly at dinner with Vinny Guadagnino, Deena, and her husband Chris Buckner. During the dinner, Pauly expressed his desire to bring Nikki to the resort to meet the cast.

Pauly saw Nikki’s arrival as an opportunity to convince Deena to be at the same place as Angelina.

He said to Deena, “I want to get her to come out here, but I don’t want to do a bunch of separate little dinners. I want everybody to come — will you come?”

Deena agreed to the dinner and said she wanted to meet Nikki but she still had her reservations about being in the same place with Angelina.

Pauly continued, “If I could have everybody there, it’s not about Deena and Angelina fighting, wedding, nothing — that sh*t won’t even be mentioned. You won’t even talk to Angelina. She’d sit over there and you’d sit over there. It’s a Nikki dinner. It’s a Pauly, Nikki dinner.”

Pauly and Nikki

Pauly and Nikki decided to give their relationship a chance when they reunited after filming Season 2 of Double Shot at Love.

Pauly first revealed the relationship to his Jersey Shore roommates during a video call. The roommates couldn’t believe that Pauly had finally settled down and seemed excited to meet her.

Recently, Pauly proved he was serious about his relationship with Nikki as he revealed she met his 7-year-old daughter, Amabella Markert.

As Pauly looks forward to introducing Nikki to the cast, he hopes it will be the perfect opportunity to finally get Deena and Angelina together. Will the plan blow up in his face?

Fans can tune in to Jersey Shore Family Vacation to find out if Pauly’s plan will help to finally put an end to the drama.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.