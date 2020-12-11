Deena Cortese and Angelina Pivarnick to face off on Jersey Shore Family Vacation

It’s been a long time coming but 10 months following the infamous wedding speech during the Season 3 finale of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, it looks like Deena Cortese and Angelina Pivarnick will finally face off.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Pauly DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, and Ronnie Magro attempted to pull off the “double book” and asked Deena and Angelina to come out to Las Vegas to hang out with them. Neither girl realized that the other had also been invited.

Jenni “JWOWW” Farley was supposed to join Deena but her plans got derailed after she had complications from a TMJ surgery.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Knowing she’d be without Jenni, Deena invited Mike’s wife Lauren Sorrentino to come along with her for the vacation. Little did Deena know, Lauren was also aware of the boy’s secret plan to try to mend her relationship with Angelina.

The boys thought their plan was perfect until Deena revealed that she was pregnant. Deena also admitted that her pregnancy was a big reason why she refused to talk to Angelina.

Deena did not want the additional stress of the Angelina drama because she was still so early on in her pregnancy.

The boys come clean

Deena was having a great time away with Lauren and the boys until last night’s episode when things started to get weird. During lunch, the boys started to go out of their way to compliment Deena and tell them how much they loved her.

Read More Jersey Shore: Snooki takes aim at troll who comments on her waistline

Deena knew something was up based on how strange they were acting.

The boys started to explain that they had a surprise for Deena and that when they planned it, they didn’t know that she was pregnant. Deena told them her heart began to race and she wanted them to just spit it out already.

When it was revealed that Angelina was on her way, Deena looked shocked and asked them if they were joking.

Before this moment, Deena made it very clear to Mike and the other roommates that she wanted nothing to do with Angelina and had no intentions of speaking to her after everything she put her through after the wedding.

Will Chris and CJ be enough to soften the blow?

Previews of next week’s episode show Angelina’s arrival and the boys sitting down to talk with her before she sees Deena. It looked like they were trying to keep her calm but Angelina seemed like she was out for blood.

Without Jenni there to help support Deena, the boys thought it was a good idea to invite Deena’s husband Chris Buckner, and their son CJ to come out to Las Vegas. They hoped the arrival of Deena’s family would help to soften the blow of Angelina’s arrival.

Will the arrival of Chris and CJ be enough to keep Deena calm and keep her from getting mad at her roommates? Tune in next week as Deena and Angelina finally come face to face for the first time.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.