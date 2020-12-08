Nicole Polizzi is ‘really proud’ of Lauren Sorrentino’s increased role on Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi has been watching the season as a fan for the first time in 11 years. Snooki announced after the last season that she would no longer be filming as she wanted to focus on her family and didn’t like all of the drama that was happening.

Since Snooki’s departure, the cast decided to switch things up a bit and bring their family along as they filmed the new season while quarantined at a Las Vegas resort.

Lauren Sorrentino, the wife of Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, has had small appearances on the show throughout the years but her role has increased ever since Mike’s prison sentence.

During the current season, Lauren has seemed like an actual cast member and has appeared in just about every episode so far. Snooki took notice of Lauren’s increased screen time and it’s made her really happy.

On her podcast It’s Happening with Snooki and Joey, Snooki said, “I’m actually really proud of Lauren because she’s like an official cast member. She’s doing interviews with the producers and she’s doing confessionals and she’s doing all the things that we do.”

Lauren tagged along with Deena Cortese after Jenni “JWOWW” Farley had to cancel her trip due to complications from a TMJ surgery. The boys tried to trick the ladies and “double booked” their trip at the same time they invited Angelina Pivarnick in hopes they could force the girls to talk and make amends after the wedding speech drama.

Deena throws a wrench in the boys’ plans

The boys thought they had a solid plan until Deena dropped a bomb that changed everything. Deena revealed to the roommates that she was pregnant and acknowledged that it was one of the reasons she’s avoided Angelina.

Deena explained that she didn’t want to deal with the additional stress especially because she was so early on in her pregnancy.

Lauren, who knew about the boys’ plan, had a hard time not telling Deena but decided to stay out of it.

In an earlier episode, Lauren confronted Angelina in regard to the wedding drama and stuck up for Deena, Snooki, and JWOWW. Angelina has yet to arrive at the resort so it’s unclear how much Lauren will get involved once that happens.

Lauren and Mike’s baby news

At the beginning of the season, Lauren and Mike opened up about their desire to have a baby as they went to an appointment with a fertility specialist.

Mike explained that he was desperate to become a father and that having kids with Lauren was on his bucket list.

Recently, the Sorrentino’s announced their pregnancy news through a social media post. The Instagram announcement had the words “Baby Sorrentino May 2021” written in flour next to Christmas tree cookie cutters. Lauren captioned the photo with the words, “Our biggest blessing is on it’s [sic] way.”

It’s been a big year so far for Mike and Lauren between their baby announcement and Mike’s five-year sobriety milestone he celebrated last week. It looks like fans will get a much closer look at their story now that Lauren has such a big role on Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.