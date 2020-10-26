Deena Cortese from Jersey Shore is pregnant again — See the cute announcement with Chris Buckner and son CJ

A new addition to the Jersey Shore family is on the way as Deena Cortese and husband Chris Buckner announce they are expecting another baby.

The announcement comes via Deena’s Instagram in an adorable post including Chris and their 21-month-old son, CJ.

The family of three posed for pictures with their Fall decor and wore coordinated Halloween-themed shirts which read, “I smell a child”, “Can’t scare me. My wife is pregnant” and “It’s no trick. I’m gonna be a big brother.”

The announcement read, “We’re so excited to announce we’re expecting Baby Buckner #2 May 1, 2021. Our hearts are filled with so much love and joy! CJ is going to be the best big brother ever!!! #blessed #growingfamily Sooo for everyone that was asking YES YES YES..I’m pregnant”

Deena already wasn’t appearing full time on Jersey Shore Family Vacation and with this pregnancy news, we don’t expect that to change.

Fans and co-stars show support

Following the baby announcement, castmates and fans were quick to show their support with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi commenting, “YASSSSSS MAWMA, so excited for you!”

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and wife Lauren wrote, “Congratulations!” and “Yay!!! We’re so excited for you guys. Another little meatball. Love you.”.

The couple even heard from former castmate, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola saying, “Wonderful news! Congratulations guys!”

Recently, Deena shared a post that sparked pregnancy rumors as she and Chris brought CJ to a farm. After seeing the pictures, fans began speculating that Deena could be expecting. Followers made several comments like, “Are you pregnant?” and “When can we expect baby#2?”.

Once the announcement was officially made, fans left comments like, “I knew it!! I swear I just noticed something about you. A glow maybe. Congrats!” and another adding, “I knew it, I could tell from your last photos!!”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 4 premiere

Deena’s pregnancy news comes a few weeks ahead of the premiere of Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 4. The first episode is set to air on Thursday, November 19. The cast will be following Covid-19 social distancing guidelines amidst the current pandemic restrictions.

The cast has been placed in a filming “bubble”, taking over an entire resort and bringing their family along for the ride. In addition to Deena, fans can expect to see Pauly Delvecchio, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, and Angelina Pivarnick.

Fans are sad to hear the shore family is down one meatball, as Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi has decided to call it quits. Her decision to leave followed an explosive season finale where Snooki, Deena, and JWOWW roasted Angelina as part of their wedding speech.

While meant to be a joke, the speech ignited a feud between the girls, leaving fans wondering what’s to come in the new season.

Jersey Shore Family Reunion Season 4 premieres Thursday, November 19 at 8/7c on MTV.