Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino announced he and wife Lauren are having a baby

It looks like the Jersey Shore family is growing by one more as Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, and his wife, Lauren announced they are expecting a baby in May 2021.

The Instagram announcement had the words “Baby Sorrentino May 2021” written in flour next to Christmas tree cookie cutters. Lauren captioned the photo with the words, “Our biggest blessing is on it’s way.”

Mike’s Jersey Shore roommates were quick to comment with their excitement for the couple.

Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio commented, “Now that’s a situation my dude!!!!”

Vinny Guadagnino posted, “Errrhhhhh meerrrrr gerrrrrddddd!!!!”

Even Snooki, who did not film with the cast this season, left a congratulatory message and said, “LOVE YOU BOTH soooo Soooo excited for you!”

Mike and Lauren’s journey

Mike and Lauren have been married for two years this month, and have been vocal about their desire to have a baby.

Just last week during the Season 4 premiere, Mike and Lauren met with a fertility doctor.

Lauren revealed the couple had become pregnant right after Mike returned from prison, but it, unfortunately, ended in miscarriage.

Mike explained during a confessional interview that having a child with Lauren was on his bucket list, and said he was desperate to become a father.

Two new additions to the Shore family

Mike and Lauren’s child will not be the only new addition to the Shore Family. Their announcement comes weeks after co-star Deena Cortese announced she was expecting her second child with her husband, Chris Buckner.

Deena’s pregnancy was also announced on Instagram and was followed by the news she was having another boy after hosting a Halloween themed gender reveal party.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deena (@deenanicole)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deena (@deenanicole)

In the preview of future episodes, Deena is shown announcing her pregnancy to her roommates by holding a towel that read “I’m pregnant.”

The Jersey Shore cast is continuing to grow their families, and the dynamics have changed quite a bit since they started 10 years ago. Long nights of partying are now being replaced with family dinners and diaper changes.

The new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation filmed the cast along with their significant others and immediate family members, which will allow fans to see a different side of their Jersey Shore favorites.

Mike and Lauren have yet to announce the gender of their baby. Their pregnancy journey may play out as the new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation continues.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.