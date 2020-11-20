Mike Sorrentino is ‘desperate’ to be a father — Jersey Shore star says having babies with wife Lauren is on his bucket list

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino revealed he is desperate to be a father and that having babies with his wife Lauren is on his bucket list.

During the premiere episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Mike and Lauren visited a fertility specialist for a consultation. Lauren revealed the couple had become pregnant right after Mike returned from prison but it, unfortunately, ended in miscarriage.

The doctor explained that most miscarriages happen because of genetic abnormalities and then offered his advice for them to have sex on a daily basis to increase their chances. Mike joked about being happy to hear the advice but then became more serious during a confessional interview.

Mike revealed that having a child with Lauren was on his bucket list and said he is desperate to become a father.

Mike’s journey

Mike has come a long way since fans were first introduced to him in 2009 when Jersey Shore premiered.

During the first season of the show, he was not very well-liked and his abs received more screen time than he did. Mike was extremely cocky and got into a lot of fights with his roommates.

He often drank too much and showed little regard for other people. Two years after the show aired he revealed that he made the decision to check himself into rehab and has remained clean ever since.

Mike’s time in prison

While he managed to stay clean and sober, Mike’s biggest transformation followed a stint behind bars.

Mike was accused of not paying taxes on his $8.9million income and it was reported that he filed false income tax returns from 2010-2012. Mike pled guilty to tax evasion in 2018 and was sentenced to 8 months in prison.

Prior to going to jail, Mike married Lauren, who he had dated on and off since high school. Lauren stuck by his side through all of his struggles with rehab and was also supportive of him during his prison sentence.

In January 2019, Mike checked in to the Otisville Federal Correctional Institute in New York and was released in September of the same year.

After his release, Mike reunited with his roommates looking healthier and happier than ever. He told them that the “comeback is always greater than the setback” and said that he had done a lot of personal reflection and was ready for the rest of his life.

Mike and Lauren wasted no time trying to grow their family. While their first attempt sadly ended in miscarriage, Mike made it clear he can’t wait to be a father.

Lauren joined Mike to film the new season of Family Vacation which means fans can watch their journey as they continue to work on themselves and hopefully start the family they so desperately desire.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.