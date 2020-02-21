Jersey Shore Family Vacation Preview: Here’s how Mike Sorrentino announced his release from prison

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The last season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation was a hit.

We saw Ronnie’s baby mama drama and some epic fights, but fans couldn’t help but notice someone missing. Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino was incarcerated for tax evasion during filming.

He didn’t appear for most of the last season (although Snooki, Deena, and Jwoww did their best to campaign for his release in DC).

His charges stemmed from a scheme that Sorrentino and his brother Marc came up with to avoid paying taxes on over $9 million of income.

Ultimately, he was sentenced to eight months in prison, which he began serving on January 15, 2019.

A new chapter for the situation

Luckily for fans, Mike will be back for the new season. The show will feature his release, and in the sneak peek available on the website, we catch a glimpse into how he told his wife, Lauren, that he’ll be released.

On September 11 of last year, 239 days into his sentence, Mike gave Lauren a call from prison.

“Hi Honey, it’s happening,” he said, “I love you so much, we did it.”

Lauren, visibly thrilled, was overjoyed, saying, “I’ve been waiting for this phone call for a long time.”

Mike and Lauren were married only two and a half months before Mike began serving his sentence, so the newlyweds had a tougher time than most adjusting to married life.

Lauren visited Mike regularly, as did Mike’s Jersey Shore castmates.

Since becoming sober more than three years ago, Mike has switched vices. Instead of drinking with his buddies, he’s become the foodie of the group.

So unsurprisingly, the Situation decided to celebrate his first night out of prison with a pizza party.

More to look forward to

This season promises to be an exciting one. The gang will travel to New Orleans, Las Vegas, and of course, the Jersey Shore.

Mike’s release from prison and reunion with the crew will likely be a central focus of the show, but fans will also see Angelina’s wedding to her boyfriend of two years, Chris Larangeira.

The wedding included a controversial speech by Angelina’s bridesmaids and castmates, Snooki, Deena, and Jwoww. That speech is likely to be a center of the drama this season.

Four of the cast members — Ron, Snooki, Jwoww, and Deena — are now parents, and we’ll watch as they continue to expand their families.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is back with a new season next Thursday, February 27 at 8/7c.