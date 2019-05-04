Mike Sorrentino’s first prison photos shared after visit from wife Lauren, Jersey Shore stars DJ Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino

It’s no secret that Jersey Shore star Mike Sorrentino is currently serving out an eight-month prison sentence for tax evasion. The Situation started his stint behind bars on January 15 after taping his trip to the big house.

Now, we have his first photos behind bars after his wife Lauren and Jersey Shore co-stars DJ Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino paid him a visit.

The new photos were posted to Mike Sorrentino’s Instagram account with the caption, “Tough Times Don’t Last, Tough People Do” along with the hashtag #FreeSitch.

One of the first things Jersey Shore fans noticed in the new pictures from prison is that The Situation is starting to look a lot more like his old self.

In recent years, Sorrentino has been packing on the pounds but now that he’s in prison, he been spending a lot more time in the gym.

Recently, Snooki even confirmed that Mike Sorrentino is working on his fitness while locked up. She even told E! News in an interview that The Situation is “having the time of his life.”

“It’s like he’s in a senior home, he’s playing Bingo, he’s helping people recover in jail,” Snooki said of her Jersey Shore co-star. “We all talk to him through an email, so I talk to him like once a week. He’s in the gym a lot, so he’s probably gonna come out ripped. You know, he’s not gonna be BDS anymore–Big Daddy Sitch–he’s gonna have his, probably, six-pack again. But he’s doing…he’s doing good in there.”

Hopefully, Mike Sorrentino doesn’t get too comfortable with prison life. We can’t wait for him to get out and get back on our TV screens soon.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 3 is expected to return later in 2019 on MTV.