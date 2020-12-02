Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino celebrates 5 years of sobriety

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino has had a lot to celebrate lately. He took to social media yesterday to acknowledge that he’s been sober for five years as of December 1.

Mike posted a photo to Twitter with the words “5 years clean and sober” and captioned it with “They said I would never make it. I said watch me.”

Fans were quick to show their support.

One fan wrote, “If Mike can do it, anyone can do it! Extremely happy for Sitch! 5 months sober myself on 12/3.”

Another fan retweeted his photo and said, “‘A smooth sea never made a skilled sailor’ I love you, I’m proud of you! You did it and continue to do it!”

Mike replied to his supporter with a giphy of him during a confessional interview with his new catchphrase, “The comeback is greater than the setback.”

Mike and Lauren announce their pregnancy

Mike’s sobriety celebration came days after he and his wife Lauren Sorrentino announced they were having a baby.

On a recent episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, the couple went to see a fertility specialist. Lauren revealed she became pregnant when Mike returned home from prison, but it, unfortunately, ended in miscarriage.

During a confessional interview, Mike admitted that he was desperate to become a father and that having kids with his wife was on his bucket list.

In addition to his sobriety celebration post, Mike made a post about the couple’s podcast Here’s The Sitch, where he and Lauren planned to talk about their pregnancy as well as recent episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

He wrote, “The Situations have a lot to be thankful for this year. And we discuss it all on the brand new episode of Here’s The Sitch, A Little Situation. Available wherever you listen to podcasts.”

The Situations have a lot to be thankful for this year 🙏🏼 And we discuss it all on the brand new episode of Here’s The Sitch, A Little Situation 🤰🏼Available wherever you listen to podcasts 💪🏼🎙https://t.co/53FEP5OuDz pic.twitter.com/f5HqRGbi3w — Mike The Situation ☝🏻 (@ItsTheSituation) December 1, 2020

Mike’s transformation

The Sorrentinos definitely have a lot to be thankful for this year and much of it is due to Mike’s determination to turn his life around.

Fans will recall Mike’s issues from earlier seasons of Jersey Shore. He was often in arguments with the roommates as a result of his addiction and poor decisions.

He eventually went to rehab and started to turn his life around. He went to prison for tax fraud, another result of poor choices made while battling substance abuse.

With support from Lauren and the help of professionals, Mike overcame his addiction and came out stronger than ever.

Now that he’s five years sober, Mike has served as a role model for his fans and has continued to support others through their recovery.

Mike continues to prove that his comeback is far greater than his setback.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.