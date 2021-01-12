DJ Pauly D proves he’s serious about girlfriend Nikki Hall, she’s even met his daughter Amabella

Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio went through a lot of changes throughout the pandemic.

He changed his signature blowout and dyed it blonde, and he also changed his relationship status.

On the premiere episode of this season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Pauly announced to his roommates that he and Nikki Hall were officially together. The couple met when they filmed Double Shot at Love.

The cast had a family dinner via video chat to catch up on each other’s lives. When a mystery woman appeared on Pauly’s video screen and took his plate, the Shore mates were stunned and asked, “Who is that?!”

His roommates were shocked to see Pauly settled down but appeared happy for him and looked forward to meeting her. During a confessional interview, Pauly said, “Through this pandemic, I’m full of surprises, I grew myself, I grew a beard, and I got a girlfriend.”

Pauly recently revealed to InTouch that he introduced Nikki to his daughter, proving that the relationship is serious.

Nikki meets Pauly’s daughter

Pauly shares his 7-year-old daughter Amabella Markert with Amanda Markert. Pauly has kept Amabella out of the television spotlight to protect her privacy but went public with the news that he had a daughter in 2013.

According to InTouch, he’s shared occasional photos of his time with his daughter on social media which included a picture of the two of them as they played pretend with a tea set.

Regarding his daughter, Pauly said that she is a lot like him. He said, “She’s like me, she’s a little prank war champion. She hides everyone’s phones. She hides everyone’s things. You know, she’s funny. She is. She, I mean, she makes me laugh.”

Nikki and Pauly’s relationship

Nikki and Pauly initially started dating during Season 1 of Double Shot at Love but ultimately ended up going their separate ways.

They were able to rekindle their romance as they filmed Season 2, and they spent a lot of quality time together throughout quarantine. Pauly said it was the most time he’s ever spent with one person.

He joked, “We haven’t killed each other yet. I’ve never spent so much time with one person in my life.”

Vinny Guadagnino said, “That show actually worked?!” teasing about the Double Shot at Love dating show he and Pauly filmed together.

Vinny added, “2020 is officially the craziest year ever. Pauly has an actual boo.”

Ronnie shared the same thoughts during a confessional interview and said, “Everything this year is weird. COVID just came out of nowhere…Pauly has a beard, he’s got a girlfriend…2020 man! I’m single and Pauly’s taken, what else can happen?!”

Fans will have an opportunity to watch Pauly and Nikki together as she is set to appear in the current season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Pauly’s relationship status is a big change for him and the fact that he’s introduced Nikki to his daughter is a big step in their relationship. It looks like he and Nikki may be in it for the long haul.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.