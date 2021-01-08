Vinny Guadagnino reacts to Pauly D’s blonde hair

Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans love to watch the bromance between Vinny Guadagnino and Pauly DelVecchio.

Pauly recently went through some changes during quarantine and one of those changes shocked fans. Pauly is well-known for his signature blowout hairstyle and fans barely recognized him when he suddenly decided to change up his look.

Pauly debuted his new blonde locks on Instagram in a selfie with the caption, “Swipe Right To See If My Limited Edition @got2busa Product Works On Light Hair As well Hint! It DOES!!!”

Pauly dyed his hair blonde and kept his goatee and mustache dark. Some fans loved the new look while others begged him to go back to his signature style.

Recently, Vinny opened up to Us Magazine about his opinion on Pauly’s new look

Vinny teases Pauly

Vinny joked that he and Pauly were in a fight and he was a little upset that Pauly didn’t ask his permission first before making such a change.

He compared Pauly’s decision to something girls would do amid a breakup. Vinny said, “Yeah, you know, like when girls break up with their man and they change their hair color and they got a tattoo. He did everything. Booked a vacation, he went to Tulum.”

Vinny made a joke on Instagram and commented on one of Pauly’s selfies and said, “I used to be a brunette guy but now I love blondes.”

Pauly explained his reasoning behind the change and blamed the boredom from being quarantined because of COVID-19.

He said, “COVID got me doing some weird things, man. I got too much time at home. I got to get back to work.”

He wasn’t sure whether he would stick with the new hairstyle or go back to his original color.

Pauly experiences another change during the quarantine

Pauly’s hairstyle wasn’t the only thing to change during the quarantine — he also changed his relationship status.

At the beginning of the current season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Pauly revealed during a video call with his roommates that he was officially in a relationship with his girlfriend Nikki Hall.

Pauly and Nikki began their romance during season one of Double Shot at Love. They weren’t able to make things work at the time but later rekindled their relationship after they filmed the second season.

During a confessional interview, Pauly said, “Through this pandemic, I’m full of surprises, I grew myself, I grew a beard, and I got a girlfriend.”

The pandemic certainly brought about a lot of changes for Pauly including his blonde hair, and his new relationship. Vinny may be okay with Pauly’s new hair, but will he also be okay with having to share Pauly with Nikki?

Fans can tune in to the remaining episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation to find out.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.