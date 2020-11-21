Nikki Hall joins Pauly D as Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast welcomes her, can’t believe he settled down

Double Shot at Love’s Nikki Hall is back together with Pauly D and she joined him to film the new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation. Pauly’s roommates welcomed her with open arms and couldn’t believe had Pauly finally settled down.

During the premiere, the cast had a family dinner via video chat in the midst of the pandemic to catch up on each other’s lives. When a mystery woman appeared on Pauly’s video screen and took his plate, the Shore mates were stunned and asked, “Who is that?!”

Nikki revealed herself to the group as Pauly put his arm around her.

During a confessional interview, Pauly said, “Through this pandemic, I’m full of surprises, I grew myself, I grew a beard, and I got a girlfriend.”

The couple decided to give their relationship another try after they reconnected while filming Season 2 of Double Shot at Love. The couple revealed they had quarantined together throughout the pandemic.

Pauly joked, “We haven’t killed each other yet. I’ve never spent so much time with one person in my life.”

The cast reacts

The Jersey Shore cast was shocked to see Pauly settled down with someone, but they were happy for him.

Deena Cortese said, “I never thought I’d see the day.”

Vinny Guadagnino said, “That show actually worked?!” teasing about the Double Shot at Love dating show he and Pauly filmed together.

Vinny added, “2020 is officially the craziest year ever. Pauly has an actual boo.”

Ronnie shared the same sentiments during a confessional interview and said, “Everything this year is weird. COVID just came out of nowhere… Pauly has a beard, he’s got a girlfriend…2020 man! I’m single and Pauly’s taken, what else can happen?!”

Single Ronnie no more

It turns out a lot was still to come in 2020, as Ronnie recently became Instagram-official with his new girlfriend, Saffire Mattos.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Ronnie explained, “I found someone that adds to my happiness. You know, she really does make me happy. She supports me. She loves me and that’s something that I’ve always looked for. And I feel like that’s [some]thing that I have not gotten in return and it’s [some]thing that I’ve always given to other people.”

He went on to say, “I would definitely say I’m in the happiest place I’ve been in a long time. You know, I feel like in the past I’ve always said, ‘I’m happy and I’m in a good place.’ I feel like I finally really have found my happiness.”

Between Pauly dating Nikki, Ronnie finally finding happiness, and the rest of the roommates bringing their significant others along to film, the new season brings an entirely new dynamic to the Family Vacation cast.

While Nikki already received some air time, it’s unclear whether Ronnie’s new girlfriend will make an appearance.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on MTV.