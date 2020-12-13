Pauly D goes blonde and Jersey Shore fans don’t even recognize him anymore

The stars of Jersey Shore have become well known over the years and highly recognizable in public due to their series’ popularity.

Each cast member has a unique look, which also helps fans notice them when they’re out and about.

However, Paul DelVecchio Jr., better known as DJ Pauly D, recently changed up his signature hairstyle a bit, creating a look that may have him much tougher to notice in public.

The Jersey Shore Family Vacation star opted to go blonde, and fans have been giving their various reactions to his new appearance.

Pauly D shows off new blonde hair in several selfies

For years, fans have seen Pauly D rocking a dark gelled back hairstyle, but it appears he may have now decided to test out the notion that blondes have more fun.

On Thursday, he surprised fans with a selfie he shared on Instagram, showing off his brand new hair color. The first image featured him showing off his trademark dark hair, but added he was going to see if his limited edition product “worked on light hair too.”

“Swipe Right To See If My Limited Edition @got2busa Product Works On Light Hair As well 🙏🏽💯💯💯💯 Hint! It DOES!!!” he captioned his post.

The second image on the IG post (below) shows him with the brand new hair color, but that he kept his goatee and mustache the same dark color as before.

“Oh damn 🔥 we got a Situation,” his castmate Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino commented.

“What in the sisqo is happening here!!??? Holy P balvin!!!,” their castmate Ronnie Magro-Ortiz wrote.

“Activate Super Saiyan DJ Mode……,” Pauly D wrote in another Instagram post’s caption, referencing a character in the popular Japanese anime series, Dragon Ball.

The post below racked up over 200,000 Likes and plenty of comments, with some in favor of the new color and others wanting him to go back to the original.

Pauly D also shared a few shots of himself posing with a motorcycle to show off his new blonde hair. On the IG post (below), he added the caption, “Just Trying To See If True That Blondes Have More Fun…”

“Zaaaammm Zaddy!! Tongue 👅💦,” his girlfriend Nikki Hall commented.

“c’monnnnnn,” Pauly D replied to her, with several fans also jumping into that particular thread to give praise for his look and show support for the couple.

Fans react to Pauly D’s new look on Twitter

Pauly D also shared several articles on Twitter regarding his changed-up hair color and a tweet of him posing with the motorcycle. That brought in fans commenting on what they thought of the change.

Who ever even heard of a blonde motorcycle stunting DJ 🤷🏽‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/7xspzbwLYY — DJ Pauly D (@DJPaulyD) December 11, 2020

“Ooooo blonde looks good!!! You had to try it at least once in your life time!!” one fan commented on the tweet.

“When you hear he has blonde hair, and think 😝 ….then you see it and think 😍🔥,” another fan said in support of Pauly’s look.

“Facial hair has to be same color so switch one lmao or shave it!” someone suggested.

“If I had to be honest I’m not really sure how I feel about the new look. I’m so used to the dark hair it’s hard to adjust. Sometimes the old is better than the new,” yet another fan noted.

“Just cause of this post I’m going to watch Jersey shore again,” a fan commented.

It seems, for the most part, that Pauly D’s fans are in favor of his new look as he heads into 2021, and Jersey Shore Family Vacation continues to bring the entertainment!

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.