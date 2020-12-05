Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro gets his own dating show thanks to Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino

Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has been through plenty of relationship issues over the years, and thanks to his friends, he’s now able to look for love on his very own dating show.

The concept came about on a recent episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation. Basically, DJ Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino wanted to help out their pal in Las Vegas.

That led to “Trouble Shot At Love” for Ronnie, who hilariously started his quest to find a lady he could have a meaningful relationship with.

Vinny and Pauly D help launch dating show in Vegas

On Family Vacation (see video below), members of the cast talked about Ronnie’s rough relationships. He mentioned, at the time, that he wasn’t really dating anyone since his breakup with Jen Harley. Instead, he was focused more on his daughter Ariana Sky Magro, and moving.

All of the talk in Vegas led to Pauly and Vinny deciding they wanted to find a nice girl for Ronnie. The two did a bit of an interview to talk things over with Ronnie, as they quickly assumed the role of dating show hosts. Soon after, “Trouble Shot At Love” was underway, which is a mock of Double Shot At Love.

Cue up a shot of the outside area of Hilton Lake Las Vegas and some techno music as the duo introduces themselves and states their mission of helping Ronnie.

“It’s hard finding love in a pandemic,” Guadgnino says.

“It sure is. That’s why I had to rent an entire resort in Las Vegas,” Pauly D adds.

“Yes, he did, and we have the perfect girls here in our little bubble to meet the perfect bachelor,” Vinny says.

“Ronnie Magro!” both guys yell in unison.

“I’m the ‘Trouble Shot at Love’ because I’ve had trouble finding love,” Ronnie says in a confessional interview.

“For once, I’m definitely looking for a long time, not a good time. You know I definitely want someone that’s going to be there. I’m tired of just cycling through girls or relationships,” he admits during his interview segment.

Each of Ronnie’s prospective dates arrives at the hotel as Mike, Mike’s wife Lauren, and Deena hide behind a curtain to watch and critique the ladies as they walk in.

Eventually, the dating show’s main star is shown grooming himself and getting ready for the show. Vinny provides some extra tips to help Ronnie with his look, while Deena Nicole Cortese helps to prepare the area where Ronnie would get to chat with the girls.

Later in the episode, Ronnie is introduced to the ladies in a large room as the potential future girlfriends seem to be in awe of the Jersey Shore heartthrob. Ronnie, who appears a bit nervous with so many lovely ladies there, fumbles around with a notecard he is reading from.

“Hi ladies, my name is Ronnie,” he says after several moments, bringing laughter from everyone in the room. It probably won’t be easy finding Ronnie love, but his friends are still doing their best.

“God, it’s going to be a long night,” Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino says in a confessional clip.

Check out the full clip below from Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Ronnie met a new girlfriend in the past year

Ahead of the Jersey Shore Family Vacation season premiere, Ronnie was linked to a new girl in Saffire Matos. He confirmed it in October when he posted photos on Instagram of him and Saffire embracing on a boat.

It wasn’t considered serious back then, as Ronnie was taking things slow and enjoying the relationship. As of mid-November, it appeared the two were still an item. Ronnie hasn’t posted any recent IG images on his page with Saffire beyond the two in October.

With more Jersey Shore Family Vacation on the way, it’s led some viewers to begin speculating that possibly Ronnie met Saffire Matos as part of Vinny, Pauly, and the rest of the cast’s Trouble Shot At Love setup.

However, based on an Us Weekly report from November 17, Ronnie met Saffire in Miami. The report also notes that Vinny finally got to meet Saffire in early November.

So, even if they failed at helping Ronnie find the girl of his dreams during Family Vacation, it’s still great to see Vinny and Pauly trying their best to help out a friend in need!

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.