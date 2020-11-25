Vinny Guadagnino spotted on a sushi date with Love & Hip Hop Hollywood alum Nikki Mudarris

Vinny Guadagnino has been spotted out on a sushi date with Love & Hip Hop Hollywood alum Nikki Mudarris.

And since Vinny made it clear that he has given up ‘randoms’ to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic, we can only assume that the Jersey Shore Family Vacation star just might be dating Miss Nikki Baby.

It looks like Pauly D might not be the only Jersey Shore with a girl named Nikki.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Vinny and Miss Nikki Baby spotted out to dinner

Vinny and Nikki were spotted on Sunday, November 22, as they ate dinner together at Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills. According to E! News, Vinny and Nikki tried to stay under the radar by wearing masks, but paparazzi quickly spotted them as they were leaving the restaurant.

It’s not clear if Vinny and Nikki are dating or why they may have been eating sushi together in Beverly Hills.

We do know that Vinny recently bought a house in Los Angeles, though. The Jersey Shore star showed his new bachelor pad off on social media, sharing a picture of himself signing paperwork with a view of the Los Angeles skyline in the background.

In the post, Vinny wrote, “I’ve never gotten myself a birthday gift…So for my Jesus year, I’m blessed and thankful to have closed on another home. I’m officially bicoastal vinny…To new beginnings,following dreams, and chasing goals…Your second life begins when you realize you only have one… happy bday me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vinny (@vinnyguadagn

Vinny Guadagnino dated Francesca Farago too

While Vinny Guadagnino said on the Jersey Shore Family Vacation season premiere that he wasn’t having “randoms” over because of the coronavirus pandemic, his love life doesn’t seem to have slowed down.

Just months before he was spotted leaving a restaurant with Nikki Mudarris, Vinny was spotted out on a date night with Too Hot To Handle star Francesca Farago.

It was only after Vinny was caught flirting with Francesca on Instagram that they were spotted out together in New York City having dinner.

Even though Vinny and Francesca looked to be having a good time during their night out, it’s pretty obvious that nothing came of it as she has gone on to date a handful of other people and most recently was spotted with The Bachelorette’s Jeff Holm.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.