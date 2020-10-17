Vinny Guadagnino fist pumps on TikTok ahead of Jersey Shore Family Vacation return

Reality TV star Vinny Guadagnino recently showed fans his trademark to prepare for the return of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

The Jersey Shore cast members are known for helping to make fist-pumping a part of pop culture over a decade ago as it was just one aspect of the MTV show that caught on with plenty of people.

In his new TikTok video, Vinny lets fans know the move is still here as the new season of the Jersey Shore spin-off show is on the way.

Vinny shows off the fist pump in new TikTok video

TikTok has become well known for people creating and replicating various dances in their videos. However, longtime reality TV star Vinny Guadagnino took to the social media app to show off a classic Jersey Shore move.

He posted a new video on the app with the caption “legends never die.” The video begins with Vinny staring right at the camera as another caption appears on-screen, saying, “I don’t fist pump any more…”

After making a signal as if the classic move is dead, Vinny turns and ends the joke quickly. “JK JERSEY SHORE WILL NEVER DIE” appears on screen as Vinny goes into full fist-pump mode.

The video drew plenty of love for Vinny, with over 945,000 likes and 32,000 shares so far. There were also nearly 7,100 comments as of this writing.

A lot of them were in admiration of the Jersey Shore star and his sweatpants.

“I’m staring at the sweatpants…respectfully,” one TikTok comment said.

“My boyfriend wondering why this keeps playing over and over again,” another said.

“yea, im always gonna b in love w u,” one fan proclaimed.

Other commenters referred to the fist pump as “iconic” or “nostalgic,” indicating just how symbolic a dance and celebratory move it became thanks to Jersey Shore.

“Ahaha my man! Fist pump will always be go to ✊🏾,” another TikTok commenter said.

Jersey Shore crew returning for Season 4

In the past week, Jersey Shore fans finally got the big news they were waiting for, with the premiere date announcement for Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 4.

Despite many TV shows, including reality TV, having their production shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, some found ways to film using a bubble location. That includes Jersey Shore Family Vacation, which filmed the first vacation for Season 4 at a bubble site – the Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort in Nevada.

In using the bubble site, production was able to follow “local, state and federal COVID-19 health and safety requirements,” TMZ reported.

This season, the show also gets a new title, Jersey Shore “Bring the Family” Vacation, as cast members brought some of their extended family members with them to be part of all the fun.

Viewers can expect to see their favorites, including Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D, Ronnie, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, JWoww, Deena, and Angelina. Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi previously announced she was leaving the show after three seasons.

Still, there’s likely to be more fist-pumping on the way as most of the crew is back together for the new season.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 4 premieres November 19 on MTV.