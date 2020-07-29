Is Vinny Guadagnino dating Francesca Farago from Too Hot To Handle?

Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino and Too Hot To Handle’s Francesca Farago are allegedly dating after the bombshell influencer was dumped by her fiance and co-star on the show Harry Jowsey.

The two were seen at the beginning of July getting playful and flirty while on a dinner date in New York City, and it looked like Vinny couldn’t keep his eyes off of her.

Vinny Guadagnino and Francesca Farago have been flirting online

The outing comes amid an online flirtation between the pair. Vinny posted a photo of himself with the caption: “when you finish a show on Netflix.”

Francesca replied to the comment asking, “what show,” and he replied cheekily with, “Disney’s Too Hot To Handle.”

Not only that, but Vinny has clearly been stalking her Instagram after fans spotted comments from him on some of her more scantily clad shots. He commented on a shot of her in a skimpy bikini, writing, “That’s a nice view.”

Francesca recently broke up with Too Hot To Handle co-star Harry Jowsey

It would appear that Francesca is on the rebound after being dumped by her Netflix co-star Harry Jowsey quite publicly.

In June, the former couple shared their sides of the story in separate Youtube videos. Francesca let it be known that the pair were going through a rocky period and the breakup came as a shock to her.

In her Youtube video, she said, “Harry and I are not together anymore. He decided to break up with me because he couldn’t do long-distance anymore. I obviously was heartbroken. I did everything I could. I didn’t even want to tell my friends because I genuinely thought that we were going through a rocky period and we were going to figure it out.”

She also claimed that the two had small arguments frequently but that they weren’t a big deal to her. However, she thinks Harry felt differently. Francesca claimed things started going downhill when she went to see him in Los Angeles.

Interestingly, she mentioned rumors about Harry and seeing screenshots of messages, but she never dived into any details.

In the end, she concluded, “For me, I would have stuck by this person no matter what. Through all the fights and everything I would have never given up, but it wasn’t reciprocated. He was moving on, and he is moving on and I need to do the same.”

Harry posted his own Youtube video about the breakup. In it, he claimed that he was completely infatuated with Francesca, but he experienced “a different side” of her during some of their visits to each other.

He also claimed that he “never lied to her about anything” and that if he stayed in the relationship “it would end up with her being seriously heartbroken or me continuing to be seriously depressed in the relationship.”

Francesca was also spotted with Youtuber Tana Mongeau

So it would appear Francesca is free as a bird to date Vinny or anyone else. Over the July 4 holiday weekend, Francesca was spotted having dinner with Youtuber Tana Mongeau.

Tana posted an Instagram story that same night with the caption: “we’re dating now pick it up TMZ.”

No relationship between Vinny and Francesca has been confirmed yet, so for now, it’s all speculation. It appears the two are into each other, but are most likely just casually dating.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is currently on hiatus and Too Hot To Handle can be streamed on Netflix.