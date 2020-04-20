Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey on Too Hot To Handle: Are they still together?

Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey found romance on Too Hot To Handle, finishing up the season as one of the two couples to emerge from the finale.

The new reality dating show dropped on Netflix at the end of last week, presenting a new twist to how these types of shows work. It also introduced us all to a great new narrator.

The show brought on 10 people (four more added later) who had to build relationships and grow as people for the entire summer. The twist was they couldn’t kiss or have sex.

Prize money was on the line, and any time a rule was violated, the prize fund had money taken away from it. That made it tough for a lot of the people on the show.

In the middle of it all, a few couples started to form. Well, one couple formed almost immediately, had some bumps, and then solidified things ahead of the finale.

Are Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey still together?

Francesca and Harry hit it off almost immediately after they arrived at the vacation getaway.

When they were fined for kissing, Harry blamed Francesca for it, most of the cast turned on her, and the relationship ended.

As the season progressed, though, Harry admitted to still having feelings for Francesca, and she couldn’t get him off her mind. They smoothed things out, tried being together again, and finished the show as a couple.

Now, as fans are finishing up binge-watching the eight-episode first season, everyone wants to know if Francesca and Harry are still together.

Instagram evidence of Francesca and Harry relationship

In the photo above that Francesca shared on Instagram, she poses with a kangaroo in Australia. That’s where Harry is from. He also had a photo with a kangaroo on Instagram, suggesting they were together there.

With dating shows, the couples are supposed to not spoil things on social media, so there are no photos of them together. That’s where circumstantial evidence comes into play.

Like this next picture below:

In the photo above, Harry is seen posing in a car while in Vancouver, Canada. That’s where Francesca is from, seemingly showcasing his own visit to her home.

She also has a photo of that same green car.

From the looks of things, it appears that after they filmed Too Hot To Handle, Francesca and Harry tried to work things out. Or at least they tried to tease people who would investigate it later.

More recent posts suggest that they are now single, though, possibly bringing an end to the theories of the couple still dating. Below are photos that each of them posted around Valentine’s Day this year:

It does not appear Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey from Too Hot To Handle are together any longer.

They have not issued an official statement, but when they are talking about being single and “not texting their exs,” it seems to point in one direction.

Either way, it will be interesting to hear more from them later.

Too Hot To Handle Season 1 is currently streaming on Netflix.