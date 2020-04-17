Too Hot To Handle cast: Get to know the sexy singles from the latest Netflix reality TV hit

Netflix is launching another reality TV dating show, Too Hot to Handle. Sexy singles get steamy despite a premise that has a shocking stipulation laid upon them in the premiere.

Too Hot to Handle will throw 10 singles together in a fancy beach resort. Viewers should think of it as a cross between Love Island and Temptation Island but with one significant twist.

Hooking up of any kind is strictly forbidden, and those who break the cardinal rule will pay the price financially. Contestants who get physical will lose prize money each time the rule is broken.

Let’s take a look at who signed up for Netflix’s new reality series, Too Hot to Handle.

Chloe Veitch

Chloe is a model who hales from Essex, but she is more than a pretty face. Along with modeling and casting, Chloe also studied law and is an advocate for women’s empowerment. Her Instagram account lists her as a public figure, as well as her modeling.

Haley Cureton

Haley is a model, showing off different brands on her Instagram. She also did a photoshoot with Strata clothing. The Florida native loves having a good time. That includes spending time at the beach as well as with her family and friends. She is an advocate for dogs being fostered and adopted, which is what she did with her own pup.

Rhonda Paul

Rhonda is an Atlanta based model, who is also the owner of a jewelry line, PureLuXX. Before heading off to film the Netflix show, Rhonda was working as a restaurant manager. Her primary focus in life is her young son, who is occasionally featured on her Instagram account.

Francesca Farago

Francesca is a bikini and underwear model that splits her time between Vancouver and Los Angeles. She is into health and fitness, only following a strictly plant-based diet. Francesca is a fashion designer too with her own line, Farago the Label. She also has a famous ex-boyfriend, Diplo.

Nicole O’Brien

Nicole hales from Ireland but currently lives in London. She earned a degree in Commerce from University College Cork. Nicole is an extremely talented singer too, who considers herself an influencer and public figure.

Lydia Clyma

Lydia is a UK actor and model, who only appears in part of the new Netflix love experiment. She is based in London, where she works as a ring girl and a social media presenter. Lydia is no stranger to reality TV, having appeared on Magaluf Weekender and E4’s Sex Clinic.

Madison Wyborny

Madison is a Los Angles based model, who, unlike other cast members, is not promoting her stint on the Netflix show. All of her social media accounts showcase Madison’s modeling but have zero personal information about her.

Kelechi “Kelz” Dyke

Kelz, as he is known to family and friends, is a football player based in London. He is also an avid traveler who loves to share his journey on social media. Kelz also has a knack for finance and fitness. The latter helped him through college with a job as a personal trainer.

Matthew Smith

Matthew is being dubbed the “Jesus” of the group. He is a devoted Christian, who is also making his way in the entertainment world. Matthew has worked on New Girl and America’s Next Top Model. The Colorado native is also COO of his own branding agency, Dream Katchers Enterprise.

Harry Jowsey

Harry is an Aussie hottie who has relocated to Los Angeles, where he has built his clothing brand. Naughty Possums sells hoodies with the logo “Boyfriend D–k,” and no, that is not a joke. Harry previously appeared on the New Zealand dating show, Heartbreak Island.

David Birtwistle

David is a fitness and nutrition coach that showcases his talents on social media. Along with releasing his own fat loss guide, David is an ambassador for Nike and has his own performance coaching company called Endeavour Life.

Sharron Townsend

Sharron is a male model and will likely look familiar to Too Hot to Handle viewers. Not only has he done a slew of modeling gigs, but he has been in several music videos, including one for Fetty Wap. Sharron also has a significant following on YouTube, as well as Instagram.

Kori Sampson

Kori is a hunky model from the UK, who is also into fitness. He recently released a personal training guide to help clients with fitness and nutrition. Kori works hard but plays hard too. Riding jet-skis is one of his favorite past times.

Bryce Hirschberg

Bryce is an American director, writer, and producer, who lives on a boat off the California coast. The filmmaker has even had one of his movies screened at the Cannes Film Festival. Bryce is living his dream life in the entertainment world and partying on boats.

There is oh so much more to learn about the cast, so make sure to check out Too Hot to Handle on Netflix.

Too Hot to Handle is available for streaming on Friday, April 17, on Netflix.