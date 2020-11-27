Check out the Las Vegas hotel where Season 4 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation was filmed

Angelina Pivarnick is giving viewers a tour of the fabulous hotel where Season 4 of Jersey Shore Vacation was filmed.

This time around the Jersey Gang set their sites on Las Vegas, but unlike previous seasons this one was quite different.

The rambunctious group is often seen partying and clubbing as they enjoy the sights of their vacation locale, but COVID-19 put a damper on those plans.

Due to filming amid the pandemic, the cast and crew took over the Hilton Lake Las Vegas, while adhering to the necessary safety protocols.

The resort is located 30 minutes from the famous Las Vegas strip and has views of mountains and desert.

Let’s take a look at where the crew filmed their latest shenanigans.

Take a tour of Hilton Lake Las Vegas

Angelina Pivarnick recently took fans on an exclusive video tour for People and showed off the fancy digs where her and her fellow castmates spent their time while filming the show.

“We made the best out of everything in here,” noted Pivarnick.

“I mean, usually [on] a family vacation we’d go out clubbing and stuff, but here we were just hanging out. It was more like a chill environment and a chill vacation this time.”

The brunette beauty walks through the lobby, and hotel bar –which she said is, “My ultimate, ultimate favorite place in this entire hotel”

She then showed off the restaurant before heading down to the pool.

“As you can see, the sun is always out in sunny Las Vegas. It’s very hot here… Every single day, by the pool, it was like 100, 101 [degrees]. This is where we would have many pool parties,” said the reality TV personality.

And if they grew tired of the pool, the Jersey Shore crew also had a lagoon with a nearby waterfall to keep cool in the hot Vegas sun. “Guys, we had our own beach, all to ourselves. I mean, who’s better than us?” boasts Angelina.

During the tour, the 34-year old explained how linen closets and bedrooms were transformed into confessionals and interview rooms for the show.

Viewers also got a glimpse of the gym and cast suites which you will all get to see during episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Jersey Shore kicks off with drama

Meanwhile, with three episodes in, Jersey Shore Family Vacation has already kicked off with lots of drama and tension among the cast.

And it all stems from Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding, which she says was ruined by her castmates.

Pivarnick’s main gripe is with Jenni “JWoww’ Farley, Deena Cortese, and Nicole “Snookie” Polizzi–who quit the show before Season 4.

Angelina pegged her castmates as bridesmaids for her wedding, but when they roasted her during the reception, she was not amused.

Since then, the former friends have been feuding on social media and the whole drama is playing out this season on the show.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.