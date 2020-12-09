Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino receives written warning from a judge after he falls behind on his community service hours

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino was released from prison in September 2019. He served eight months behind bars due to tax evasion.

As part of his probation, the Jersey Shore Family Vacation star was ordered to complete 500 hours of community service. TMZ reported that Mike recently got into trouble with his probation officer due to the lack of hours he’s completed.

According to documents obtained by the outlet, Mike has only completed 18 of his 500 hours.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The documents also revealed that Mike’s probation officer has reminded him several times that he needed to complete his hours and gave him suggested locations within his community to complete the volunteer work.

Reportedly, Mike was scheduled to volunteer in August but did not follow through with it due to COVID-19 concerns.

Because of the pandemic, his probation officer offered volunteer options from home but Mike still did not make any additional effort to complete his time.

The judge reportedly issued a written warning to Mike to complete the hours as outlined by his probation.

Read More JWoww’s medical emergency got her out of an Angelina Pivarnick confrontation on Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Mike’s prison sentence

Mike was convicted of tax evasion in 2018 and sentenced to eight months at a federal prison in Otisville, New York. He was accused of trying to avoid paying taxes on nearly $9 million in income.

In 2014, he was charged with tax fraud as investigators accused him and his brother Marc Sorrentino of avoiding federal income tax on income earned between 2010 and 2012.

Mike pled guilty to one count of tax evasion in 2018 and due to a plea deal received eight months behind bars as opposed to several years.

After his release, Mike was ordered to complete two years of supervised release, and 500 hours of community service.

Mike’s transformation

After his time in prison, Mike made major transformations in his life. He was healthier and more fit than ever and was ready to take on life and make up for lost time with his wife Lauren.

Recently, Mike celebrated 5 years of sobriety, a major milestone for him after he struggled through years of addiction. Mike has blamed his addiction for his poor choices in the past, including the financial decisions that landed him in prison.

Things have been going in a positive direction for Mike as he and Lauren recently announced they were having a baby boy, who is due in May.

Mike has had a busy year but he still has 482 community service hours to complete. With all of the positive things going on in his life, it would be wise for him to complete the orders of his probation.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.