Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino and wife Lauren announce they are having a boy!

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife Lauren Sorrentino recently announced they were expecting a baby in May 2021.

The couple went to see a fertility specialist during the premiere episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation and Mike revealed he was desperate to become a father.

Lauren talked about how the couple had become pregnant when Mike returned from prison but the pregnancy unfortunately ended in miscarriage.

Today, the Sorrentino’s announced they are having a baby boy. In a Twitter post, the couple posed next to a Christmas tree decorated with blue lights with the caption, “Gym, Tan We’re having a baby boy.”

Their Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast mate Jenni “JWOWW” Farley shared her congratulations along with former co-star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

Deena Cortese’s husband Chris Buckner also commented on the post and said, “Little daddy sitch!”

Mike celebrates 5 years of sobriety

The Sorrentino’s have had an exciting year. Just recently, Mike celebrated 5 years of sobriety.

He and Lauren have continued to advocate for those struggling with addiction and provide support and education to those who need it.

In the early years of Jersey Shore, fans watched as Mike argued with the most of his roommates and made poor choices as a result of his addiction.

After serving time for tax evasion, Mike’s life has improved significantly and Lauren and his roommates have supported his transformation over the last several years.

Lauren’s increased role on Jersey Shore Family Vacation

In addition to the Sorrentino’s having a successful year, fans have had the opportunity to get to know Lauren a lot better.

Due to the pandemic, the current cast quarantined and filmed at a resort in Las Vegas along with their immediate family and significant others.

So far this season, Lauren has appeared in every episode and flew out to Vegas alongside Deena Cortese to surprise the boys. Lauren also had an opportunity to confront Angelina about the way she handled the drama from her wedding.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi took notice of Lauren’s increased screen time and was happy to see her have a bigger role.

On her podcast It’s Happening with Snooki and Joey, she said, “I’m actually really proud of Lauren because she’s like an official cast member. She’s doing interviews with the producers and she’s doing confessionals and she’s doing all the things that we do.”

Lauren’s increased screen time has allowed fans to get a closer look into her and Mike’s relationship. It looks like fans may be able to watch their journey to pregnancy play out on the remainder of the season.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.