Jersey Shore Family Vacation spoilers: Dr. Drew to the rescue – Here’s why the MTV doctor was called in

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 4 premiered last week, and a major part of the storyline consisted of the lingering drama from the girls’ infamous speech at Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding.

Angelina didn’t talk to Jenni Farley or Deena Cortese for nine months following the incident.

In a preview of what’s to come this season, Ronnie Magro, Pauly DelVecchio, Mike Sorrentino, and Vinny Guadagnino are shown attempting to come up with a plan to get Jenni and Deena in the same room as Angelina so they can finally hash things out.

They came up with the idea to plan a trip and quarantine together in the hopes that the bonding time would bring their family back together.

Pauly rented an entire resort in Las Vegas and the cast brought along their significant others to film.

Dr. Drew to the rescue

In the preview of future episodes, the roommates appeared to be having fun until Mike said there was a need to address the “elephant in the room.”

The sneak peek showed the drama between the roommates come to a head as they began to argue.

Angelina threw a pillow at Vinny, Deena was in tears, and Ronnie said, “She really needs to get some mental help. It’s destroying all of our lives at this point.”

After Vinny admitted, “We need help!” the preview shifted to Dr. Drew Pinsky — MTV’s resident doctor and therapist — as he pulled up on-site to seemingly help the Shore cast work through their issues.

The Mediation

Prior to enlisting Dr. Drew’s expertise, Mike transformed himself from “The Situation” to “The Mediation” in the hopes that he could somehow mediate the argument between the girls and help solve their dispute.

During the premiere, Mike invited Vinny, Jenni, and Deena over to his house. The sit-down took place 91 days after the wedding and Mike’s goal was to hear everyone’s point of view in the hopes of being able to get through to them.

In a confessional interview, Mike explained the predicament he found himself in and said, “We are really caught in a situation right now because we don’t want to say the wrong thing to Jenni and Deena and upset them but at the same time we want to move forward and try to put this behind us.”

Both Deena and Jenni made it clear they had no intentions of making amends with Angelina. The girls described the social media backlash they faced after the wedding speech audio was leaked and how upset they were that Angelina supported the comments fans made to put down the girls and their families.

Based on the preview of the coming episodes, it looks like Dr. Drew will have his work cut out for him.

Will he be able to make the Jersey Shore cast a happy family once again? Tune in to find out.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.